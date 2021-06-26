Customers flock to region's hydroponic, garden stores ahead of marijuana legalization

When lawmakers voted this spring to legalize marijuana in Virginia, allowing households to grow up to four plants starting July 1, customers began flooding into local hydroponic and gardening shops.
It’s a moment for which the owners have been patiently waiting.
“We’ve seen a ton of new people coming out of the woodwork saying, ‘I’ve always wanted to do this, but I didn’t want to do it while it was illegal, but now I want to do it.’ Because it’s fun. So many people smoke weed that we know and love and we just don’t talk about it. And now we can talk about it,” said Tommy Bryant, co-owner of Blue Ridge Hydroponics in Roanoke.
At times, Bryant said it’s been a struggle to keep the business he purchased in 2018 with his brother, Jeremy Poe, open. Bryant said they thought about closing on more than one occasion.
“Finally, I think it’s been worth it to stay open and we’re glad we did for us and for the community,” he said.
Bryant said he’s gathered that about a third of the store’s customers were already growing cannabis, with the remaining two-thirds split between produce and hemp, though the latter has been tapering off. But the breakdown has begun to change.
“The past three months have been a slow ramp up to be about 90% people are growing so that they can grow their own supply [of cannabis],” he said.
Blue Ridge Hydroponics has hired four additional part-time staff members to prepare for the new wave of customers. The store has also been ordering stock more frequently. Bryant said they used to order from suppliers once or twice a month, but now it’s up to once or twice a week.
“It’s the green rush. We’re in the Wild West,” he said. “It’s crazy. We love it, though.”
Blue Ridge Hydroponics saw a need for education and is hosting classes on how to grow cannabis in partnership with Kief Cultivation Services.
“We’ve been teaching people a long time, just the growing process in general. That’s what we do,” Bryant said. “That’s why people choose to come into a local store and not just click online — you don’t get taught. There’s YouTube, but you can’t ask them a question.”
Paul Witt is the owner of Kief Cultivation Services, which offers installations of equipment and consultations on growing cannabis. He’ll be leading the classes at Blue Ridge Hydroponics, which he described as a “101 for somebody if you have no idea what you’re doing.” The first class will be held July 1.
David Rash, president of Groundworks Garden and Hydroponic Supply Co. in Christiansburg, said he watched the vote to legalize marijuana live on his computer in the store. He about jumped out of his chair when it was approved.
“Folks started coming in almost immediately, getting ready for July, and it’s just increased exponentially since then,” Rash said.
Sales at his store have increased by 100% to 120%, Rash said, estimating that he’d match all of last year’s sales before July 1.
These days, when a new customer comes in wanting to get into gardening, Rash said he starts with a question: “Is this a now garden or is this a July 1 garden?”
Usually it’s a July 1 garden, in which case Rash gets them the supplies they’ll need to grow indoors or outdoors. But he warns them not to get started until then.
Rash said there’s diversity among the customers interested in growing cannabis at home.
“It’s people that have been waiting their entire lives to be able to put a plant in their yard that they have never been able to grow before. I’ve got people in their 70s and 80s coming in that are excited about it,” he said. “I’ve got mid-20s kids coming in that are excited to learn and get into it.”
The younger crowd is more interested in using hydroponic systems, Rash said, while many of the older customers are experienced gardeners who simply plan to put their plants between the tomatoes and the squash. He said being in a more rural area where many people have access to land, it makes sense that outdoor growing would be a popular option.
Rash said he’s not naive and recognizes that some of his customers are probably already growing cannabis. But he said he has never promoted it or helped guide people through problems they might encounter with growing.
“Every now and again somebody would come in with leaves and throw them on my desk and be like, ‘What’s wrong with my plant?’ I’d be like, ‘Man, I can’t have that in here. You’ve got to get that out of here, and I’m sorry I can’t help you,’” Rash said.
Rash has been in the process of moving Groundworks into a new, larger space in the same shopping center, more than tripling its square footage. The new location will have a learning center where he plans to offer classes on the cultivation of cannabis.
“The range of questions on this plant is just staggering,” Rash said. “It’s kind of my job to learn how to grow this plant and be able to teach that to people.”
The expansion was not entirely motivated by the legalization of marijuana; Rash said the business was growing such that it needed more space, but the change in the law provided extra justification for the decision.
He plans to be in the new space by July 1, marking the occasion with a food truck, DJ and raffles. He didn’t feel the need to go too big.
“I think a lot of people probably have other plans for that day, other than going shopping,” he said.
“It’s the green rush. We’re in the Wild West. It’s crazy. We love it, though.”
-- Tommy Bryant, co-owner of Blue Ridge Hydroponics in Roanoke
“It's people that have been waiting their entire lives to be able to put a plant in their yard that they have never been able to grow before. I’ve got people in their 70s and 80s coming in that are excited about it,” he said. “I’ve got mid-20s kids coming in that are excited to learn and get into it.”
-- David Rash, president of Groundworks Garden and Hydroponic Supply Co. in Christiansburg