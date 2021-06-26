Customers flock to region's hydroponic, garden stores ahead of marijuana legalization

Rash said he’s not naive and recognizes that some of his customers are probably already growing cannabis. But he said he has never promoted it or helped guide people through problems they might encounter with growing.

“Every now and again somebody would come in with leaves and throw them on my desk and be like, ‘What’s wrong with my plant?’ I’d be like, ‘Man, I can’t have that in here. You’ve got to get that out of here, and I’m sorry I can’t help you,’” Rash said.

Rash has been in the process of moving Groundworks into a new, larger space in the same shopping center, more than tripling its square footage. The new location will have a learning center where he plans to offer classes on the cultivation of cannabis.

“The range of questions on this plant is just staggering,” Rash said. “It’s kind of my job to learn how to grow this plant and be able to teach that to people.”

The expansion was not entirely motivated by the legalization of marijuana; Rash said the business was growing such that it needed more space, but the change in the law provided extra justification for the decision.

He plans to be in the new space by July 1, marking the occasion with a food truck, DJ and raffles. He didn’t feel the need to go too big.

“I think a lot of people probably have other plans for that day, other than going shopping,” he said.

