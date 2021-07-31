Data-driven Hull settles in as leader of Roanoke Regional Partnership

John Hull became fascinated by the stories hidden inside data as a student at Roanoke College.

He was writing a paper on Appalachia for a geography class, before census data was widely available in a digitized format. He spent hours in the library digging up demographic, political and economic data on the whole region, down to the county level.

The paper made an impression on his professor, Wayne Strickland, who offered Hull an internship at the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission that later turned into a job.

Hull’s career in economic development can be traced back to that paper, which was more of a passion project than an assignment.

“I was able to see you could use data to tell a story and understand a place,” he said. “Then I learned later that you could use that same data to tell a convincing marketing story and build up a place, improve the condition. That really meant something to me.”

His work at the regional commission eventually led to a job at the Roanoke Regional Partnership, and after 10 years as the director of market intelligence there, Hull was named its executive director at the beginning of the year.