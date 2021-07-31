Data-driven Hull settles in as leader of Roanoke Regional Partnership

John Hull became fascinated by the stories hidden inside data as a student at Roanoke College.
He was writing a paper on Appalachia for a geography class, before census data was widely available in a digitized format. He spent hours in the library digging up demographic, political and economic data on the whole region, down to the county level.
The paper made an impression on his professor, Wayne Strickland, who offered Hull an internship at the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission that later turned into a job.
Hull’s career in economic development can be traced back to that paper, which was more of a passion project than an assignment.
“I was able to see you could use data to tell a story and understand a place,” he said. “Then I learned later that you could use that same data to tell a convincing marketing story and build up a place, improve the condition. That really meant something to me.”
His work at the regional commission eventually led to a job at the Roanoke Regional Partnership, and after 10 years as the director of market intelligence there, Hull was named its executive director at the beginning of the year.
Strickland, who recently retired from the regional commission, said that as a student, Hull was not only analytical, but also among the best writers he encountered during his tenure at Roanoke College.
It’s not enough to throw numbers at people — they have to be explained, something Strickland said Hull understands. While some might be satisfied with anecdotes, Strickland said Hull prefers to dig deep for context.
“If he found a number or he read something or saw something, he would actually go through the research to kind of validate what the numbers were saying,” Strickland said.
Hull offered a steady hand for the Roanoke Regional Partnership following Beth Doughty’s retirement, Strickland said, as he’s already familiar with the economic development landscape and the players in local government the agency partners with.
“That was an easy transition for him just to kind of go to the next level,” Strickland said.
It’s not hard for Hull, who grew up in Carroll County, to promote the Roanoke Valley as a great place to live, work and play. When he’s not at his downtown office in a suit, Hull said he’s running, kayaking, hiking or camping. He lives the lifestyle that the economic development group advertises.
“It’s the right mix of mountain and metro,” he said. “I tell our clients that, but I very much believe it. I couldn’t imagine myself just about anywhere else.”
Hull continues to be driven by data. It’s where the partnership’s ideas originate. He pointed to the Wood Haven Technology Park and the Summit View Business Park in Franklin County as examples; both were a response to the region’s lack of large, ready-to-market sites, discovered after an assessment of the valley’s real estate inventory against its competitors.
“Thought leadership is not just a gut feeling,” Hull said.
Jill Loope, director of economic development for Roanoke County, said she believes Hull’s interest in and understanding of data is an asset.
“I think data should be driving our decision-making. Data points to what we need as a region to transform our economy and to grow our economy. That’s traditionally what economic development has been about,” she said. “So I think that’s probably an appropriate skill set that’s going to drive us to some tangible strategies and hopefully some productive outcomes.”
Loope described Hull as a logical team player with a passion for economic development.
The task of updating the partnership’s five-year plan has allowed Hull to quickly zero in on his priorities, including site investment; talent attraction, including remote workers; investment in the presentation of information online; and a continued emphasis on the region as a hub of technology and innovation.
The closer a site is to being shovel-ready, Hull said, the more competitive a region will be. One such project, Wood Haven, is currently underway. Hull has been an active player in the joint venture between Roanoke, Salem and Roanoke County, serving as executive director of the Western Virginia Regional Industrial Facility Authority, which oversees the project.
Botetourt County Administrator Gary Larrowe has worked closely with Hull on the park project, as Larrowe serves as chairman of the authority.
“He’s not only going out and selling it but he’s building the locations for projects,” Larrowe said, noting that Hull has experience on all sides of economic development.
Larrowe described Hull as a “data geek” who has had a hand, though often behind the scenes, in the region’s major economic development projects over the last several years, from Italian auto parts manufacturer Eldor Corp. to Swedish manufacturer Munters Group AB, which announced its move from Buena Vista to Botetourt County earlier this year, after Hull took the helm at the regional partnership.
“I think that the future is very bright within the area of economic development in the region in having John in that seat,” Larrowe said.
Hull said talent attraction and retention is particularly important given the region’s aging population. Building connections with nearby institutions of higher education is a key strategy for population growth and ensuring the availability of labor.
“Most of Western Virginia does not grow through natural increase because of the aging population. Our growth here on a net basis is entirely due to migration,” Hull said. “Of course, if we bring in younger folks and keep them, that might change. We might begin to see natural increase again. Demographics and economics have important linkages.”
While there’s been much talk of the opportunities for smaller cities created by the prevalence of remote work, Hull questions just how much the region can gain from these trends. It’s still an opportunity — the partnership launched a remote worker campaign last year targeted at larger metro areas — but Hull isn’t planning a major shift in strategy.
The pandemic showed the need for more sophisticated information and better presentation of information online, Hull said. In economic development, locations are often rejected remotely, without prospects ever having visited. That makes the ability to do deep research digitally essential.
It’s also important to spread the word about the innovation occurring through Carilion Clinic and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, Hull said, along with the region’s “richer story of innovation” that extends beyond the life sciences.
Overall, Hull said his goal is to be “responsive to the needs of the market.” That means serving as a thought leader, identifying and addressing issues of competitiveness.
“Growing a market of this size, a mid-level metro that has big aspirations — it requires strategic intervention,” he said. “It’s not going to happen on its own.”
