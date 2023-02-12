CHRISTIANSBURG — Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, is looking to sell the property on the eastern end of town that is home to the Bear Dance Market & CBD Cafe.

The less than half-acre property at 3205 Roanoke St. has been listed for sale at a price of $900,000, according to realtor.com.

The listing price is more than three times the entire property’s assessed value of $229,200, according to Montgomery County’s online property records.

March offered few comments on the sale, other than say she hasn’t sold it yet and that they have listed many properties.

March, who owns a number of businesses in the New River Valley, previously listed the Big Red Barn in Pulaski County and closed her Fatback Soul Shack restaurant in Christiansburg in late December. She also owns another restaurant in Christiansburg, Due South BBQ.

Despite the listing, Bear Dance’s owners said they have no intention of closing their business.

“I had a bunch of people freaking out, thinking my business was going to close,” said Sarah Vogl Reese, who has operated the Bear Dance with her husband Chris Reese since the fall of 2019. “We’re definitely planning on staying here as long as we can.”

Vogl Reese said their lease ends this summer and that, ideally, the future owner of the building will allow them to stay there.

“If we have to move, we will. I would like to say here, obviously, because it would be a big pain to set up somewhere else. We’re definitely optimistic,” she said.

Vogl Reese said she has learned from conversations with some other parties that Bear Dance’s current home is seen as a good spot for that kind of business, which she added hopes to eventually get into the recreational cannabis industry.

Bear Dance offer typical cafe fare such as sandwiches and smoothies. The business, which formally occupies two buildings, also sells CBD products, which Vogl Reese describes as their “biggest money maker.”

“Without the CBD, the cafe would not be a thing, for sure,” she said.

Vogl Reese, however, said she and her husband are not too concerned about the listing of the property, adding that March has otherwise been good to them so far.

What Vogl Reese said she and her husband are much more concerned about right now is the development of legislation for the retail sale of recreational marijuana.

“In my eyes, the water is continuously getting muddier. I expect them to kick the can down the road another year,” said Chris Reese in reference to the crafting of legislation at the state level.