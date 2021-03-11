Denial of Mountain Valley Pipeline permit reversed by federal appeals court

At the time of the decision last August, Mountain Valley was lacking three sets of federal permits, which had been struck down by legal challenges from environmental groups.

“Given the uncertain future of the MVP Mainline, North Carolinians should not be exposed to the risk of another incomplete pipeline” and the environmental problems it would bring, said Michael Regan, then-secretary of the North Carolina DEQ. This week, Regan was appointed to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Should the mainline not be completed, a hearing officer wrote, its extension would be “a pipeline from nowhere to nowhere, incapable of carrying any natural gas.”

Mountain Valley has since regained two of the three permits for its main pipeline, and is attempting to bypass legal problems with the third by seeking approval for alternative methods of crossing streams and wetlands in the two Virginias.

With the project now back on track, Mountain Valley said Thursday it was proceeding with plans for the extension. The company had filed a challenge of North Carolina’s denial with the 4th Circuit last year.