Donations ensure that hungry families get meals, and restaurant workers get paychecks

After connecting with Feeding Southwest Virginia, Pascal said Farmburguesa has committed to volunteering a minimum of 100 hours with the nonprofit this year, with each employee agreeing to at least five hours.

Pascal said Farmburguesa’s efforts demonstrate why consumers should support local businesses, which give back to their communities.

“This is affecting people that they know. This is their neighbor, this is their co-worker, this is somebody they could run across on the street. This is affecting and helping the community that they’re a part of,” she said. “That’s something to feel proud about, that’s something to feel grateful for.”

While Feeding Southwest Virginia has for years received donations of leftover or unused food from restaurants, CEO Pamela Irvine said the partnership with Farmburguesa was unique in that the meals were made specifically for individuals served by nonprofits.

Whether ordering takeout or dining at a restaurant, there’s something satisfying about knowing someone else cooked a meal for you, Irvine said. Programs like this provide that warm feeling to someone who might not be able to purchase that meal. She said recipients were very excited and appreciative when they picked up the hot meals at the Community Solutions Center in northwest Roanoke.