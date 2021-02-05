Donations ensure that hungry families get meals, and restaurant workers get paychecks

As a mother of four children, three of whom are autistic, Tina Arthur is always grateful for a night off from dinner duty.
So when CHIP of Roanoke Valley asked if she wanted to participate in a meal pick-up program, Arthur put her name down. But she didn’t realize that the food would be prepared by Fortunato, an upscale Italian restaurant in downtown Roanoke.
“The meals are amazing,” Arthur said. “We would be appreciative of anything as a family of six, but having a night where I don’t have to cook and then even have leftovers is amazing. Just the fact that the kids fight over the salads is a bonus.”
Roanoke Valley restaurants, with financial support from businesses and foundations, are putting their staff to work by providing free meals to community members in need.
For three weeks now, the Fortunato staff has spent Tuesdays and Wednesdays preparing 200 meals, which are then distributed by CHIP on Thursdays. It provides additional work for employees of the restaurant, which is currently open on a reduced schedule for takeout only.
ST Solutions, better known in the region as Salem Tools Inc., is funding the effort. CEO Will Powell’s brother is J.P. Powell, one of the owners of Fortunato. He said the initiative was designed to help the restaurant, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, while also giving back to the community.
“We wanted to fuel some sort of food-based initiative here in the valley and we thought it was a really good time to do it because we were hearing from some people out there that there were a lot of issues with people making ends meet,” Will Powell said.
He said the program is expected to run through the end of the company’s fiscal year in March, at which time they will evaluate whether to continue. They didn't divulge the dollar value of the financial support.
Fortunato is working to provide meals that J.P. Powell said he hopes will be a treat for the families receiving them. Recent dishes have included Italian turkey sausage with rigatoni, pesto chicken over rigatoni with broccoli, and panko-breaded chicken parmesan over spaghetti with marinara sauce. The entrees are served with fresh cut fruit and salads.
The initiative could not have come at a better time for the restaurant, as J.P. Powell said things have recently turned from bad to worse.
“Ultimately these families are getting this wonderful thing that is helpful, but we’re also recipients of this charity because we would be out of business as of probably today,” he said. “That would be seven more people out on unemployment.”
Jessica Creasy, development associate for CHIP, said they were thrilled to partner with Fortunato, especially since the restaurant would provide fresh food.
“They’ve got such a good reputation and we knew the quality of the food was going to be amazing,” she said.
The salad and fruit are particularly meaningful to families CHIP serves — Creasy said one mother was in tears because the meals provided her kids with the first fresh produce they’d had in a month.
The response from recipients has been “overwhelming,” she said. They’re excited during pickup, asking, “What’s on the menu this time?”
“The families are coming to really look forward to this and depend on it because they know it’s coming every week,” Creasy said.
Cooking for people in need has been not only “a lifeline” to Fortunato, J.P. Powell said, but it’s also brought joy to the staff.
“And they’re not phoning it in,” he said. “There’s a lot of care and effort and thought that goes into it.”
Powell said he’d like to keep serving meals to those in need, perhaps building it into the restaurant’s mission going forward, given how great the need and rewarding the experience.
The owners of Farmburguesa, the burger eatery with locations in Vinton and Roanoke, tapped into a program funding similar efforts started by the star of a reality TV show they watch. It allowed them to serve 2,000 meals over eight weeks to people in need.
Kat Pascal and Jimmy Delgado received $10,000 from the Lemon-AID Foundation’s Plating Change initiative, started by Marcus Lemonis of “The Profit” to help restaurants feed people struggling with food insecurity in their communities.
Every Tuesday for eight weeks, Pascal said, the Farmburguesa staff made 250 meals for the project at their Roanoke location. The restaurant partnered with eight different charitable organizations in the region, such as Feeding Southwest Virginia and United Way of Roanoke Valley, to distribute them.
Pascal praised the Plating Change initiative for giving a boost to restaurants while also encouraging them to foster partnerships with local organizations battling hunger.
“The nice thing is we’re continuing to support the community, but that in turn keeps our business afloat, keeps a small mom-and-pop business afloat, really,” she said.
At least 20 thank-you cards from elderly recipients of the meals, many of whom have been isolated from friends and family for months because of the pandemic, showed Pascal that Farmburguesa was making a difference.
“It just brought a lot of joy to them,” she said.
To bring customers into the effort, Farmburguesa gave them the option to add a $5 donation to their order, something Pascal said the restaurant will continue even though their eight-week run with Plating Change has ended.
After connecting with Feeding Southwest Virginia, Pascal said Farmburguesa has committed to volunteering a minimum of 100 hours with the nonprofit this year, with each employee agreeing to at least five hours.
Pascal said Farmburguesa’s efforts demonstrate why consumers should support local businesses, which give back to their communities.
“This is affecting people that they know. This is their neighbor, this is their co-worker, this is somebody they could run across on the street. This is affecting and helping the community that they’re a part of,” she said. “That’s something to feel proud about, that’s something to feel grateful for.”
While Feeding Southwest Virginia has for years received donations of leftover or unused food from restaurants, CEO Pamela Irvine said the partnership with Farmburguesa was unique in that the meals were made specifically for individuals served by nonprofits.
Whether ordering takeout or dining at a restaurant, there’s something satisfying about knowing someone else cooked a meal for you, Irvine said. Programs like this provide that warm feeling to someone who might not be able to purchase that meal. She said recipients were very excited and appreciative when they picked up the hot meals at the Community Solutions Center in northwest Roanoke.
More people are struggling with food insecurity because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Irvine said projections show food insecurity among children in her nonprofit's service area, which includes 26 counties and nine cities, has risen from 19% to about 26%. And for all people, the figure stands at about 17%.
“So for us, any donor, any restaurant that wants to provide hot nutritious food or provide groceries to help us meet that gap and that increase in need certainly helps our job,” she said.
Typically, Irvine said, when an individual or business has a hand in providing food to people in need, they maintain that connection with the organization, as Farmburguesa plans to.
One bright spot in these dark times is that more people are attuned to food insecurity. In some ways, Irvine said, the pandemic reminds her of Hurricane Katrina; both crises woke people up and showed that people were struggling. Now they’re responding to that struggle.