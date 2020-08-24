Doughty to retire from Roanoke Regional Partnership

“If it had not been for Beth and her forward thinking about getting them a second site to look at, they wouldn’t be here is the way that I sort of look at it,” Larrowe said.

He described Doughty as poised, professional and good at reading people.

Larrowe said he believes the partnership’s work on talent attraction, such as introducing college students to the region through internships designed to encourage them to seek a permanent job in the area, will be an important part of Doughty’s legacy.

Wayne Strickland, executive director of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, said the partnership’s talent attraction efforts speak to Doughty’s ability to recognize trends and how they might impact the region and respond to them. In this case, it was a response to limited population growth.

He said Doughty also realized the value of the outdoors and the growing importance that companies and individuals place on amenities, like the greenways.

“I think she has been very creative in terms of how she approached issues,” Strickland said. “She knew what needed to be done and she knew the people that could help get it done and then how to find the funding to get a project moving forward.”