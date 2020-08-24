Doughty to retire from Roanoke Regional Partnership

Beth Doughty, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, announced Monday her plans to retire later this year from the economic development organization.
Doughty has been with the partnership for more than 20 years; her first stint ran from 1990 to 1999, and she returned to the organization in 2008. In between, Doughty served as president of the Roanoke Regional Chamber.
When Doughty was first named executive director of the partnership in 1992, she became the first woman in Virginia to manage a regional economic development organization, the head of the state Department of Economic Development said at the time.
Doughty said Monday she'd been thinking about retirement for a while and was at the stage of her career where she was ready to move on. Her husband, Doug Doughty, covers University of Virginia sports for The Roanoke Times.
Doughty said she was proud to have led the partnership through its evolution to a modern regional economic development organization. That meant not only focusing on business attraction and retention, she said, but also developing a brand around the region’s outdoor assets and recognizing the importance of talent attraction for growth.
“I think we have a much fuller and attractive narrative for the region,” she said.
The partnership was founded in 1983 and is supported by numerous local governments and businesses. Doughty plans to retire from the organization in December. A search committee has been formed to find her successor.
Under Doughty’s tenure, the partnership launched Roanoke Outside, which promotes the region’s natural assets and has led to the creation of popular events such as the Blue Ridge Marathon and Go Outside Festival.
The emphasis on the outdoors — something companies have cited as a factor in their decision to locate in the valley — is one way in which Doughty’s job promoting the region has changed over the years.
“Incorporating that message into our community narrative creates a very attractive, inviting message in today’s era where it really resonates with people, it resonates with businesses and it resonates with talent,” she said.
Doughty said the trait she’d most like to see in her successor is creativity.
“I think an understanding of economic development is important, but I’m a believer in the value of creativity, to be able to look at the situation and find creative and effective ways to address the situation, often in ways others don’t see or others cannot address it,” she said.
Doughty said she believes the region’s livability presents one of its greatest opportunities for growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership launched a campaign to attract remote workers.
Already, she said, the campaign has gotten a lot of response, validating that livability is a strong point for the region that should continue to be central to its message.
“The challenge is, as a small to midsize metro, it’s really hard to gain exposure, to have the kind of visibility that could really take off like a rocket. So that’s always a challenge,” Doughty said. “As a region, we need to continue to address population growth and find ways that we can stimulate and support population growth. Because that’s the fuel for economic prosperity.”
Melinda Payne, Salem’s economic development director, said Doughty has been so successful in her position because she has “impeccable” people skills, is a strong communicator and deeply cares about the region.
“She has done a whole lot for the economic vitality of this region,” Payne said.
Doughty has been key to bringing localities together to work as a team, Payne said, citing the joint purchase of the Wood Haven site by Salem, Roanoke and Roanoke County.
Initially, Italian auto parts manufacturer Eldor Corp. was interested in a site in Roanoke. But Doughty decided to show them a site in the Greenfield industrial park as a backup option, said Botetourt County Adminstrator Gary Larrowe.
It turned out to be a smart move, since the Roanoke site went to another prospect and in 2016 Eldor ended up in Botetourt County, where it was expected to create up to 350 jobs over five years.
“If it had not been for Beth and her forward thinking about getting them a second site to look at, they wouldn’t be here is the way that I sort of look at it,” Larrowe said.
He described Doughty as poised, professional and good at reading people.
Larrowe said he believes the partnership’s work on talent attraction, such as introducing college students to the region through internships designed to encourage them to seek a permanent job in the area, will be an important part of Doughty’s legacy.
Wayne Strickland, executive director of the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission, said the partnership’s talent attraction efforts speak to Doughty’s ability to recognize trends and how they might impact the region and respond to them. In this case, it was a response to limited population growth.
He said Doughty also realized the value of the outdoors and the growing importance that companies and individuals place on amenities, like the greenways.
“I think she has been very creative in terms of how she approached issues,” Strickland said. “She knew what needed to be done and she knew the people that could help get it done and then how to find the funding to get a project moving forward.”
Jill Loope, Roanoke County’s economic development director, said Doughty’s leadership has been transformational. She said Doughty isn’t afraid to chart a new course, providing the creation of Roanoke Outside as an example.
“She just continues to reinvent the valley and the messaging and the packaging of who we are and how to build our assets to its fullest potential,” Loope said.
Doughty’s job is a challenging one, Loope said, with numerous people, businesses and governments to please. But, the Roanoke County official said, Doughty juggled it all phenomenally.
