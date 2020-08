Doughty to retire from Roanoke Regional Partnership

Under Doughty’s tenure, the partnership launched Roanoke Outside, which promotes the region’s natural assets and has led to the creation of popular events such as the Blue Ridge Marathon and Go Outside Festival.

The emphasis on the outdoors — something companies have cited as a factor in their decision to locate in the valley — is one way in which Doughty’s job promoting the region has changed over the years.

“Incorporating that message into our community narrative creates a very attractive, inviting message in today’s era where it really resonates with people, it resonates with businesses and it resonates with talent,” she said.

Doughty said the trait she’d most like to see in her successor is creativity.

“I think an understanding of economic development is important, but I’m a believer in the value of creativity, to be able to look at the situation and find creative and effective ways to address the situation, often in ways others don’t see or others cannot address it,” she said.

Doughty said she believes the region’s livability presents one of its greatest opportunities for growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership launched a campaign to attract remote workers.