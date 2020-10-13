Downtown Roanoke curbside pickup made easier with short-term parking slots

People picking up food from downtown Roanoke restaurants could find parking easier now that the city has created 15-minute streetside parking slots convenient in the pandemic economy.

Crews recently posted orange signs to mark the locations, which were picked with input from downtown eateries and merchants. There will be 30 such spaces at 16 locations.

The fine for overstaying at one of the curbside pickup spaces with be $20, just like parking violations elsewhere downtown.

Parking enforcement is about to resume after a hiatus.

Park Roanoke, the city’s parking enterprise, suspended ticket-writing when the virus outbreak accelerated in March. On Oct. 19, parking enforcers, whom the city calls ambassadors, will return to the streets. For one week they will issue only warnings, said Brian Mann, enterprise administrator. Then, tickets will be issued.