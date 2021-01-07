Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week is back for 2021, with changes

Downtown Roanoke's annual Restaurant Week will take place this month, with takeout options and other changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event runs Jan. 22-31. It's designed to give downtown eateries a boost in the slow winter months, which is especially important this year, said Jaime Clark, spokeswoman for Downtown Roanoke Inc.

"We felt it was pretty important to keep the event going and make alterations in order to make it feel as safe as possible," she said.

While some of the participating restaurants will offer their specials for in-person dining, Clark said all had to commit to offering a to-go option. Clark said organizers wanted to ensure the event could go on, even if restrictions on restaurants were to change.

This year restaurants were given flexibility to structure and price the specials as they like. Some are still offering lunches for around $10 and three-course dinner options, but others are branching out, adding family meals. Clark said it was important to allow restaurants to make decisions they felt would set them up for success.