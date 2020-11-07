Drive tired or park illegally? Truckers' dilemma getting attention

“It wasn’t there anymore. I’m like, ‘Oh no,’” he said.

He parked instead in one of the truck spaces at the Troutville rest area, which doubles as a truck stop in a pinch, even though it has no ready-to-eat food, showers or laundry, amenities truckers strongly prefer. No hot coffee, either.

“At least there’s a bathroom,” Bobula said the next morning.

Overnight parking in the rest area is prohibited, according to VDOT. But Bobula said he slept without interruption.

That same morning, trucker John Barre of Massachusetts awoke in his tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the entrance lane to the Troutville rest area adjacent to one of the no parking signs. He had arrived and parked there about 9 the night before, near where Bilbro had stopped his truck. There were no truck parking slots available within the rest area proper at that hour, he said.

“I’m always parking near these no parking signs. You have to. Where else would you go? The truck stops are full. You can see this place is full. The shoulders are for an emergency breakdown if you need to stop for something. It’s not designed — it’s super dangerous — to stop on the shoulder of the road for the night, you know what i mean? Someone could plow into you.”