Employers grapple with setting policies around vaccination

At Parkway Brewing in Salem, as at countless other businesses and workplaces across the country, some people are wearing face masks and others are not.

Patrons are expected to wear a mask if they have yet to receive a jab but are free to go without if they are fully vaccinated. Everyone on the production side is vaccinated, so it’s not an issue there. Employees in customer-facing roles are still masking up even though most are vaccinated, said Mike Pensinger, general manager and brewmaster.

“We talked about it and most all of them are vaccinated, but they feel that it’s just a better practice for them to do it,” he said. “It’s their choice voluntarily.”

When there's live music, it often requires customers to shout their orders across the bar.

“The spittle flies,” Pensinger said. “They’re like, you know, we’re going to put that one piece between us just to see if we can help with that.”

Though it's highly encouraged, Pensinger said Parkway has not required its staff members to get vaccinated. It’s also not asking for proof of vaccination from its customers, as Pensinger said he doesn’t want to be in the business of policing what others do, nor put employees in that difficult position.