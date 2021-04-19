Engineer at Roanoke County plant sent to prison for sale of night vision goggles

Three years ago, a buyer in Las Vegas had a question about maintenance of the device he had purchased from Rosine. He took it to a trade show, where it was recognized as a Harris-made product.

When Rosine became the target of a criminal investigation, he immediately cooperated, defense attorney Rob Dean said in asking for a suspended prison sentence for a defendant with no prior criminal record.

“From the very moment he sat down with investigators, he said: 'I want to help,'” Dean said.

Rosine characterized the equipment he took as “scrap,” meaning it did not meet Harris' quality standards and was being warehoused at the plant. That designation allowed the thefts to go undetected because the items were no longer tracked in an inventory system.

But Rosine knew what he was doing, Johnson argued. A sentencing memorandum detailed how he used the alias “Steve Rosini” when making the sales, and how he set up a specific bank account — separate from his family’s — for the proceeds.

Rosine spent the money on travel and hobbies that included firearms and aviation, the memorandum stated.