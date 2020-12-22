Environmental groups make another legal attack on Mountain Valley Pipeline

Mountain Valley has been cited repeatedly by regulators in Virginia and West Virginia for failing to curb muddy runoff from construction sites.

An official with FERC declined to comment, citing a policy of not talking about pending litigation.

Mountain Valley said in a statement that the most recent filing “by known project opponents is simply about stopping pipelines, not about environmental protection.” Spokeswoman Natalie Cox described FERC’s oversight as “comprehensive, thoughtful, and rigorous.”

In its orders, FERC has maintained that the best way to limit environmental harm is to complete the long-delayed project.

“These continued challenges by the opposition to previously authorized and issued permits have caused not only delays for the project, but more importantly have caused lengthier, unnecessary disruption for all landowners along the route,” Cox’s email stated.

While it could be months before the appellate court acts on the petition filed Tuesday, it’s possible that the environmental groups could seek a stay to construction pending the case’s final outcome.

The mere fact that a legal challenge was filed so soon after FERC’s decision was unusual in itself.