Event venues prepare for slimmed-down parties amid new restrictions

The Roanoke City Market Building’s event space, known as Charter Hall, can accommodate between 300 and 500 guests. But as of Monday, it’s now limited to 25.
On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced new statewide restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19. That included lowering the size limit on public and private gatherings, both inside and outdoors, from 250 people to no more than 25.
While the reduction is dramatic, several event venues in the region had already imposed stricter limits than the state required and were prepared to make further adjustments. And for venues that primarily host weddings, the season has largely come to a close.
Elliot Broyles, executive director of the City Market Building Foundation, said Charter Hall had already reduced its capacity to 50 people to allow for comfortable social distancing.
“I don’t think the 25-person limit is going to significantly affect our business because we were already significantly affected by the previous regulations,” he said, such as the stay-at-home order, social distancing requirements and earlier phases of reopening.
The venue is doing about 25% of its normal business this year, Broyles said, and the majority of those events occurred in the first few months of 2020.
Charter Hall has worked to meet clients' needs while working to abide by the governor’s restrictions, Broyles said. He said there are only a few events remaining on this year’s schedule, including a wedding and some civic organization meetings. But more events could be affected if the restrictions continue into 2021.
Businesses have been forced to constantly adapt in 2020.
“You either adapt or shut down, and we would rather adapt and figure out a way to host some of these events as hybrid with Zoom or just with the capacity limits and try to keep accommodating people in a safe and healthy way,” Broyles said.
Similarly, limiting private events to 25 people is not a big change for Center in the Square, which was already keeping events at that level, said Jim Sears, president and general manager. The pinball and children’s museums and the Starcade were also allowing only 25 people in at a time.
But there are fewer events taking place at Center in the Square as it, like other venues, faces countless canceled weddings and other celebrations.
“I think until we get a vaccine and a good number of people have taken a vaccine and the rate of infections falls significantly, which may not be until next summer, we’re all going to suffer in terms of facilities that have indoor spaces and have events,” Sears said.
If the 25-person cap had to be put in place, the end of wedding season was the ideal time, said Meredith Cain, co-owner of Bent Oaks Manor, an event space in Old Southwest.
“I’m just kind of lucky right now that it’s happening after all the weddings,” she said.
Bent Oaks hosted its final wedding of the season last weekend, just before the new restrictions took effect. At 34 guests, it was just over the new 25-person limit, but Cain said the bride was happy to get those few extra people in.
Though Cain doesn’t have another wedding on the books until April, she does have some smaller events like baby and bridal showers planned for the coming months. Those typically only attract 25 or so, Cain said, but she said clients with larger guest lists were amenable to slimming them down.
Cain said she got a few calls from people looking to schedule weddings around the holidays, but she declined to book them. She doesn’t plan to have any events in January, and perhaps February.
When she’s not hosting events, Cain rents out rooms at Bent Oaks on Airbnb. So she’s shifting her attention there for the winter, a luxury she realizes many of her colleagues in the event industry don’t have.
A wedding with about 115 guests at Belle Garden Estate got in just under the wire last weekend. Isabelle Russell, owner of the Wirtz event space, said it was her last large wedding of the year.
Only small gatherings, like Christmas parties and elopements, are on the calendar until March. Russell this year started offering an elopement package, which allows for up to 20 guests. In the spring, she said, elopements were the only option to keep Belle Garden’s doors open and bring in some income.
“Thankfully we just missed having to really put up with the new rules, unless they are still in place by March,” she said.
But Russell said she is coordinating a wedding taking place at a different venue that was originally scheduled for March and then moved to late November. Now the couple has to deal again with changing plans. She said they were devastated but planned to go ahead with a ceremony with only 25 people because they didn’t want to wait any longer.
While Russell thought further restrictions might be coming heading into the winter, she didn’t expect the cap to fall from 250 to 25.
“I was very surprised that it was such an extreme reduction,” she said.
