Event venues prepare for slimmed-down parties amid new restrictions

If the 25-person cap had to be put in place, the end of wedding season was the ideal time, said Meredith Cain, co-owner of Bent Oaks Manor, an event space in Old Southwest.

“I’m just kind of lucky right now that it’s happening after all the weddings,” she said.

Bent Oaks hosted its final wedding of the season last weekend, just before the new restrictions took effect. At 34 guests, it was just over the new 25-person limit, but Cain said the bride was happy to get those few extra people in.

Though Cain doesn’t have another wedding on the books until April, she does have some smaller events like baby and bridal showers planned for the coming months. Those typically only attract 25 or so, Cain said, but she said clients with larger guest lists were amenable to slimming them down.

Cain said she got a few calls from people looking to schedule weddings around the holidays, but she declined to book them. She doesn’t plan to have any events in January, and perhaps February.

When she’s not hosting events, Cain rents out rooms at Bent Oaks on Airbnb. So she’s shifting her attention there for the winter, a luxury she realizes many of her colleagues in the event industry don’t have.