Everything old is new again

A hearty crowd braved one of the worst weather nights of the season so far to attend the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation’s Nov. 15 annual meeting and presentation of this year’s Kegley Preservation Awards.

Spread out among the artisan furnishings of the Txtur showroom on the first floor of old Fire Station No. 1, those in attendance were experiencing one of the organization’s awards first-hand: a project that combines the form of history with the function of contemporary commerce.

The foundation has been presenting its annual preservation awards for more than 25 years. Their purpose is to recognize “people, programs and projects that help to promote good stewardship and preservation of these resources,” as awards committee co-chair Alison Blanton explained in a news release about the event.

The awards are named in honor of the late George Kegley, a founding member of the preservation foundation and longtime awards committee chair, who passed away in February. Presenters and recipients paid tribute to Kegley over the course of the evening.

The Fire Station was one of three awardees that highlighted the revitalization of some of the city’s older structures. Old School Partners II LLC received an award for Adaptive Reuse & Stewardship for the renovation of the old firehouse, which just celebrated its reopening in October.

As described in the award nomination, Old School Partners purchased the 1908 landmark in 2019 and used historic tax credits to help fund a $2.5 million renovation. The first phase has created the retail space for Txtur as well as a restaurant on the main floor; lodging is planned for the second floor. Elements such as the brass firepoles and the floating staircase near the entrance remain intact in homage to the station’s former life.

Speaking on behalf of fellow partners Dale Wilkinson, Greg Rhodes and David Spigle, David Hill of Hill Studio invoked former President Barack Obama’s famously misunderstood “You didn’t build that” speech that he made on the site in 2012. As Hill explained, the true meaning of the speech is that most business successes — including projects like this one — are the result of multiple players working together.

Downtown Roanoke’s Liberty Trust building on South Jefferson Street also received an Adaptive Reuse award. The 1910 edifice which was originally built to house First National Bank was renovated earlier this year into a boutique hotel by JS Project LLC, along with Balzer & Associates, Hill Studio and R.L. Price Construction.

The team retained the historic character of the building’s exterior and interior, while making modifications necessary to comply with current construction codes. According to the nomination narrative, Forbes Magazine cited the project as “one of the most highly anticipated hotels to debut in 2022.”

Also receiving an Adaptive Reuse & Stewardship award was Dr. James C. Sears, longtime president and general manager of Center in the Square, who was recognized as ”a driving force in the revitalization of downtown.” Under Sears’ leadership, Center in the Square’s footprint has expanded to include the $5.5 million renovation of the 1911 Shenandoah Hotel as the Mill Mountain Theater Atelier, and the $6 million renovation of the historic 1905 N&W Passenger Station for the O. Winston Link Museum and Roanoke visitors’ center.

Sears also led a $30 million remodeling of Center’s main complex: the 1914 McGuire Building on Market Square and the circa 1900 Phelps and Armistead Building on Church Avenue. In its nomination, the foundation called Center in the Square “a nonprofit that is vital to the arts and culture of the valley and the economic growth of downtown.”

These recipients take their place among such diverse awardees as the Heironimus Building in downtown Roanoke, enjoying a return to retail life as the home of MAST General Store; Preston Place in Salem, one of the city’s oldest houses, which has found a new role as a site for small business; and The Fincastle Cafe, which repurposed a former pharmacy in that historic town — just to name a few.

“Preservation enhances real estate values and fosters local businesses, keeping historic main streets and downtowns economically viable,” states the website for The National Park Service, the agency that oversees historic preservation matters at the federal level.

Heritage Education highlighted

A total of 12 awards were presented at the Nov. 15 ceremony. Among the remaining recipients, Heritage Education was the dominant category — notably, five awards that recognized projects pertaining to the region’s Black history.

Longtime Roanoke Times contributor Betsy Biesenbach’s “Say My Name: The Story of Amanda Jeffers, Roanoke 1864” was one of two locally authored books to garner a Heritage Education Award; Ken Conklin’s “Norvell: An American Hero” was the other.

Biesenbach’s “Say My Name” describes the life of an enslaved girl whose family once lived on property belonging to the Persinger brothers in what is now part of South Roaonke. Beisenbach discovered this unknown history while researching the background of her own house.

“Norvel” is a biography of Norvel Lee, a son of Botetourt County who went on to become a Tuskegee Airman and an Olympic gold-medal boxer, and who also prevailed in what became a landmark civil rights case over his refusal to give up his seat on a train in 1948 — seven years before Rosa Parks demonstrated similar resolve aboard a Montgomery, Alabama, bus. A related roadside marker has been placed near Eagle Rock.

The foundation presented its inaugural Roberts Heritage Education Award to the Gainsboro History Project, an interactive walking tour and mobile web application that helps users learn more about this important Roanoke neighborhood. Named for the late Margaret and Alice Roberts, this particular award honors the sisters’ dedicated advocacy for preserving the city’s Black history.

The Center for Studying Structures of Race at Roanoke College received a Heritage Education Award for its recently launched walking tour brochure that provides users a guide to the significant role that enslaved people played in the college’s development. A related ‘zine and short film have also been produced.

Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative Coalition Chairwoman Brenda Hale accepted a Heritage Education & Advocacy Award for the group’s Community Remembrance Project — a recently installed marker at Franklin Road and Mountain Avenue that memorializes Thomas Smith, who was lynched near the site in 1893. The marker is a visible acknowledgement of a grim and little known part of local history.

The Virginia Room at the City of Roanoke’s main library received a Heritage Education Award for its wealth of historical and genealogical resources, as well as its dedicated staff.

Salem Museum Assistant Director Alex Burke and Director of Archives and Education Garrett Channell received a Heritage Education Award for their program of work labeled Local History Outreach: K-12 and Lifelong Learning.

Also earning a Heritage Education Award was The Col. William Preston Memorial at the Greenfield Education and Training Center in Botetourt County. The memorial is envisioned as one part of a potentially larger historic park on the property.

One additional award brought the year full-circle: a Historic Restoration Award for the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Entrance.

“Shirley Bethel of the Melrose/Rugby neighborhood Forum brought the deteriorating condition of the stone entrance pillars to the attention of RVPF for a 2022 Endangered Site,” the project’s narrative reads. “Soon after the Endangered Sites announcement in May, the City responded by repairing the stone entrance pillars.”

To read more about the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation and its activities, go to roanokepreservation.org.