Ex-Blacksburg doctor gets more years behind bars, must repay $2.35 million

Appearing by videolink from prison, Purpera, 45, of Montgomery County, declined his chance to speak to the judge before she read out his sentence.

His attorney, Beau Brindley, who argued that five years would have been long enough, stressed in a sentencing memo that Purpera throughout his life demonstrated a strong commitment to his family, career, patients and community. He was convicted of the drug violations because he "took inappropriate procedural shortcuts" to give medicine to his wife that she badly needed. The insurance billing violations exhibited sloppiness and were inappropriate but occurred in the context of Purpera caring for his patients and obtaining payment for work he performed. Apart from those issues, he led "a model life," Brindley wrote, noting that Purpera had never before been in trouble with the law.

Calling his crimes "morally repugnant," U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Dillon explained what she saw as the seriousness of his illegally prescribing drugs to his wife, the health care fraud he committed against insurers and the violations of laws against witness tampering. He was motivated by making money and not patient care alone and involved employees in his deceptions, and it continued for years, the judge said.