Exit interview: Joyce Waugh reflects on her career in business and commerce

Joyce Waugh retired at year’s end as president and chief executive officer of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, a post she had held since 2008. Waugh has been deeply involved with economic development and business advocacy in the Roanoke Valley for decades, spanning a century’s turn amid profound changes.

Last month she conversed with Robert Freis, The Roanoke Times business editor, about her tenure. This is a lightly edited transcript of her reflections.

Regional partners

I am very pleased the region enjoys a strong business climate. That is not always evident in every community. But it underpins successful business and small business growth.

We have seen some extraordinary and beneficial changes, especially in the areas of health care and higher education. That has been transformative for our region.

It is not about politics. And I would say that because urban settings mostly lean toward the left and suburban and rural communities lean mostly right. But how can we work together? And whether it is an individual team or an organization, how to get things done.

We do it through people and by working together. Understand what that common vision and goal is, and for us, it is all about promoting and stimulating and improving business.

You can get strange bedfellows if you will, in doing that, because there are issues people can disagree or agree on. And across all lines. But the challenge is to find common ground, find the places where things are working that you can expand upon.

21st century Roanoke

We have wonderful medical care and an abundance of excellent higher education. Not just public with Virginia Western and Virginia Tech and Radford (University), but also the private independent ones, Roanoke College and Ferrum (College) and Hollins University. Those are incredible resources we have, and arguably, help our workforce as well as brain power in the region.

The outside amenities have taken on a whole dimension. Because of that we as a community are far, far better known and branded ... And you know the good thing about it is we have always played well together. We can help each other out . . . it is not how about who gets the credit, it is about getting something done.

I think it is the desire to go get more done that helped us — how we distinguish ourselves if you will.

And so you know what? We’re a big small town. So the people on the (Roanoke) chamber board, a lot of them are on other boards . . . I think that led more to collaboration.

And part of that are things like the greenways. Air and water, for example do not distinguish where the boundary lines are . . . When you are looking at some of these bigger project for flood mitigation, the river does not know, does not care. A flood is going to where the low places are.

Downtown’s rebirth

There’s an exciting vibrancy about living downtown. That has increased a lot. Downtown Roanoke Incorporated gets all the credit.

During the parade (Roanoke’s Dec. 9 Chistmas Parade) after a little volunteering thing I did, I just walked around after my duty work was over. Always astounding to see the number of people. But I can tell you . . . how important it is to attract people downtown.

And for them to feel and know that it is safe, to know that there is a place for them and their families, they can get what they need in the way of food or whatever they want. And you know people were here and could not be happier and they were everywhere.

The same thing happened when Center in the Square was about open (in 1983) and people were still afraid to come downtown. So we started these events to get people to come downtown, because Center in the Square would not have worked if people were afraid to come downtown.

Whether it’s parade, special sidewalk sales on Saturdays and other things, bouncy houses, all those things, and over time the convenience of living downtown and being near all these different amenities, has created a vibrancy.

Public effort and private effort, and that synergy to change the face of downtown . . . the people living here, the restaurants especially, and the retail, these are things that make it so important.

If you think of the early, early days, we had merchants living above the stores. That kind of thing is beginning to happen again on the (Roanoke City) Market. There are people that own the building or the retail shop or restaurant below and are living upstairs. Everything old is new again.

Why is that so important? Because in this region the downtown is the heart and it spreads outward. You know a lot of communities love to have a vibrant downtown.

New settlers

COVID may have done us a favor, because I’ve met a lot of adults, adult children that instead of being in New York came home for a while. People’s families, sons and daughters and adults came home. Some of them decided to find their own place here.

This is an awesome place to live. A lot of people go away and they realize, wow, what an easy place to live. We do not have rush hours, we have a few rush minutes, but we do not have rush hours. So there is an ease of living here that is really excellent.

In conclusion

I see change as just a way of life. One of the quotes I like is from Ben Franklin. “When you’re finished changing, you’re finished.”