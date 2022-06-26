Explore Park finally finds its footing

Some 35 years since it was first conceived as a Disney-style frontier amusement park, an expansive, wooded tract along the Roanoke River in eastern Roanoke County has finally found its footing.

Explore Park retained its name throughout, despite multiple identity crises and unmet public expectations. There were times when the green outdoor acreage seemed like a pet white elephant — too costly to maintain and too large to give away.

Now, it's 2022, and Roanoke County’s current and future planned uses for Explore Park are the most promising yet.

With Roanoke County leasing the land from the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority through a 99-year lease beginning in 2013, the county has brought the approximately 1,050-acre park back from the verge of extinction.

For nearly the last decade, the county has aimed to turn the park into a place for local residents to enjoy, while also focusing on offerings to increase outdoor tourism in the region, according to county officials.

Doug Blount, assistant Roanoke County administrator said since the county took over the park, there has been a concerted effort to increase the presence of outside businesses to help with the development of the park as a premier regional destination.

Currently offered at the park are mountain biking trails, camping amenities, ropes courses infrastructure for hosting weddings and other events, a brewpub as well as seasonal events like the new T-Rex Trail and the widely-popular Illuminights.

Outdoor recreation and seasonal events are the types of things to draw more families from Roanoke and its surrounding areas to the park, according to Blount.

The dinosaur trail is new, but Illuminights, where a trail is decorated with an abundance of lights for the Christmas season, has attracted thousands of visitors each year since its inception in 2019, he said.

“I think we did around 60,000 [tickets] this last year,” Blount said. “It’s been wildly successful, and I think it has helped many see there’s more to the park than they may have realized.”

He said the event alone raises enough money for the park to cover its operational costs for the year.

And since 2013, annual visitors to the park have risen from approximately 30,000 to more than 200,000 over the past year.

But for decades, the future of the park, and the confidence citizens in the region had on its success were far from certain, according to county officials.

Jason Peters, vice chairman of Roanoke County's board of supervisors and the Vinton district representative where the majority of the park is located, believes the public is still regaining its belief in what Explore Park can be.

A cadre of local government and business leaders originally touted Explore Park as the salvation of the Roanoke Valley's economy and backed substantial resource investments for the plan. That top-down approach to reconfiguring the community failed to gain public traction or trust.

“A lot of things that were supposed to materialize there just never happened for different reasons,” Peters said. “We are trying to change the perception of the park, and I think we have been doing a good job with that, especially over the last few years with some of the events and amenities available there.”

Purchased by the VFRA in 1988 for $6 million using appropriations from the General Assembly, the state group partnered the River Foundation, a group of Roanoke Valley community leaders aiming to create a recreational attraction a s hub for tourism in Southwest Virginia.

The initial aim was to draw visitors from the nearby Blue Ridge Parkway to the Roanoke Valley with a Lewis and Clark-themed amusement park as magnet, according to a county presentation on the history of the park.

The presentation says a lack of support led the original grandiose plan to fizzle and Explore Park “to become a more modest living history museum focused on the early history of Southwest Virginia.”

Following a decade of another ballyhooed effort to relocate and reconstruct regional frontier historical structures at Explore Park, the park again failed to achieve financial viability, according to county officials.

However, in 2005, the VFRA was approached by Virginia Living Histories with plans to turn Explore into a major tourist destination.

The VLH was headed by Larry Vander Maten, a Florida-based developer, who pledged to invest upwards of $200 million to build what would eventually be dubbed “Blue Ridge America.”

The attraction was set to feature luxury hotels, a live theater, restaurants, treehouse cabins, excursions to Smith Mountain Lake and the world's longest zip line as just some of the attractions at the park.

In 2009, Vander Maten said he wanted to preserve the natural attractiveness of the site and "brand" it based on its being on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

"That's the selling experience. … I want to take it and make it like a national park on steroids," he said at the time.

However, he was unable to come up with the funding and his group’s lease with the VFRA expired in 2010.

Following a few years of essentially remaining dormant, save for the Blue Ridge Parkway’s Visitor’s Center, the county signed a 99-year lease for the price of $99 to take over the operation of the park, according to the lease.

The site reopened as a passive recreation facility in 2014, but since the county adopted the Adventure Plan in 2016, a guide to the future possibilities at the park, amenities and options for entertainment have steadily grown.

The plan, while not as grandiose as some the earlier ideas, apparently bodes well for the future and fits more contemporary goals for outdoor recreation, green spaces, environmental stewardship and economic branding.

Among the plans listed in the park’s master plan are a zipline, pedestrian bridge, access to waterways for various activities, a gondola loop, boat house and a convenient store on the premises.

Blount said the goal for the park is to get visitors to stay for multiple days.

While Peters said many of the ideas in the Adventure plan are still just that, he believes the county is moving in the right direction and sees Explore Park eventually becoming what it has always intended to be — a regional hub with the ability to attract a lot of visitors.

“The possibilities are almost endless for this property,” he said. “There is so much natural beauty there, and much of the land has been preserved and undeveloped.”

“I really do think it could be a premier destination on the East Coast someday down the line.”

Peters also noted the park could one day be owned by Roanoke County, a move which would require the state to turn the land over to the county.

“We are very happy with our current arrangement leasing the park,” Mahoney recently stated. “We’ve had a good relationship with them [the VRFA], and a lot of good things are happening over there.”

Peters agreed with that sentiment, but said there would be advantages to one day owning the land.

“It would open us up to more grants and federal funding if the county owned the land as opposed to leasing it,” he said. “I think that would allow us to complete some of the bigger projects in the Adventure plan.”

The full plan can be found at www.roanokecountyparks.com/454/Explore-Park-Adventure-Plan.

