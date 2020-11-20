FAA reopens its analysis of planned wind farm in Botetourt County

The Federal Aviation Administration has reopened its analysis of whether wind turbines up to 680 feet tall atop a Botetourt County mountain would interfere with passing aircraft.

After completing a review in August, the FAA found no hazard. But since then, the agency has determined that not all government officials or public airport owners were notified of a public comment period.

Last month, the public comment period was reopened. The FAA will receive input through Sunday before making a second determination.

“The FAA will consider all comments received and will not predetermine or speculate about the outcome,” a spokesperson wrote in an email this week.

Following the FAA’s approval in August, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued the last needed permit for Apex Clean Energy to build up to 22 wind turbines atop North Mountain in a remote part of the county.

Construction has not started but is anticipated to begin this winter and be completed next year, Apex spokeswoman Natasha Montague said Friday.

Montague said an administrative error led to the reopened analysis, and Apex expects to receive an updated finding of no hazard from the FAA shortly.