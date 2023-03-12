A couple has bought a Bent Mountain field for what they said will be a new food store.

Terio and Lisa Comerose on Dec. 6 purchased more than 10 acres of farmland fronting Floyd Highway between Treehouse Tavern and B&S Mart, according to online Roanoke County records.

The site, across the street from a state highway department work center, has space for the new store and two dwellings, Comerose said.

The retail shop will emulate Tom Leonard’s Farmer’s Market in Glen Allen, Comerose said, describing it as “a farm store with fresh meats and fresh product, local produce.” He mentioned the possibility that the store will carry seafood. In addition, crews will install electric vehicle chargers for customer use, he said.

Comerose said his wife is from Dublin and he is from Princeton, West Virginia. They have lived in various places of the world, but call Richmond home. On a visit to the area he connected with Bent Mountain as a place he wanted to be. The couple plan to move to one of two homes planned on additional acreage they own on Tinsley Lane. Comerose described his work as the construction of data centers and power generating stations.

Energy award to local cement plant

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency honored Titan America in Troutville with an Energy Star designation for energy efficiency.

The Botetourt County cement producer, which also operates a plant in Florida, converted production to Portland Limestone (Type IL) cement, which contains up to 15% less carbon than standard Portland cement. Since 2015 the two plants also have cut electricity use 12% and carbon dioxide emissions 18%, the announcement said. Only 86 U.S. factories received Energy Star certification in 2022.

“Industrial leadership in energy efficiency is critical in achieving our nation’s climate goals,” EPA officials said in a prepared release. Energy Star-recognized plants “demonstrate how energy efficiency is both helping our manufacturing sector reduce costs and propelling America’s transition to a clean energy future.”

Luna lands wind contract

Roanoke-based Luna Innovations will contribute technology to a wind energy station planned off Virginia.

Dominion Energy plans to start building the facility 27 miles off Virginia Beach next year. Called the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind venture, the project will consist of 176 wind turbines about 800 feet tall. The 2.6-gigawatt station will feature three offshore substations, undersea cables and onshore transmission infrastructure.

Luna’s “EN.SURE long-range power cable sensing system will be used to monitor the wind farm’s export cable system, which will transport power to shore,” a company release said. The equipment can detect threats such as anchors from ships and gauge temperatures and depths, the release said.

Online land database up and running

Virginia’s Land and Energy Navigator has been released at https://valen.ext.vt.edu.

This map-based portal furnishes location-specific information about farmland, forests, utility infrastructure, conservation easements and disturbed lands to support land use planning, officials said.

“This project will increase every locality’s ability to make complex land use decisions with access to some groundbreaking information all under one source that has been practically impossible to compare before the impressive work done by Virginia Cooperative Extension and stakeholders,” according to a prepared statement by Zach Jacobs, a legislative specialist for the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.