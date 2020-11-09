Federal appeals court imposes another delay for Mountain Valley Pipeline

In the latest misfortune for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a federal appeals court put a hold Monday on newly issued permits that would have allowed the pipeline to cross water bodies.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a full stay late in the afternoon, after hearing oral arguments in the morning from environmental groups concerned about the pollution of nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands.

“Communities along the pipeline route have been on edge these last several weeks as the company has moved in heavy equipment and started doing work, so we’re glad the court pressed pause on this permit,” said Peter Anderson, Virginia program manager for Appalachian Voices, one of the groups that sought the stay.

The ruling means the buried natural gas pipeline cannot cross water bodies — either by boring under or trenching through them — until the 4th Circuit rules on an underlying challenge of the permits. That is not expected until next year.

Meanwhile, the 4th Circuit is considering a request for a second stay, this one of a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opinion that the buried pipeline would not jeopardize protected species of fish and bats.