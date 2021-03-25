Federal court goes virtual, wheels of justice turn through pandemic

The Roanoke-based federal court handled more than 1,000 cases in the past year without using courtrooms except in a few instances.
When live court had to stop because of the pandemic, proceedings went virtual.
A government version of Zoom played an indispensable role in the continuation of criminal matters, lawsuits and bankruptcies during the past year. The sheer convenience of virtual court has generated discussion about not going back to face-to-face proceedings completely after the pandemic runs its course.
"I really think, particularly on the civil docket side, this technology has a real ability to help, to be another tool to help us do justice,” said U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski, the district’s chief judge. "This is a tool that can save some money for folks. And a tool to cut down on travel.”
Officials with the Roanoke-based Western District of Virginia court recently recalled a few off-script moments during the year of the global pandemic, which brought in-person hearings nearly to a halt, most significantly jury trials. But no massive backlog formed. They spoke of going virtual as a challenge but a success.
There was the lawyer on vacation at a beach house who, having left his suit at home, appeared in Roanoke’s bankruptcy court by Zoom wearing a collared shirt. His slip-up caught the attention of the judge, who had put on a robe for purposes of decorum. But court went into session.
There was also the witness who testified from a moving vehicle, a no-no, the judge explained.
Another time, a trucker complied with his obligation to appear in court by pulling off a road in Texas and logging into his hearing by phone.
The open-case count increased as new cases continued to be filed during the pandemic, but not unmanageably, officials said. During the pandemic’s first year, civil matters pending rose by 17%, while criminal matters pending were up 11%, data showed.
“If I would have you known a year ago when we started this thing, if I had known it would last a year, I would have thought the numbers would be much higher,” Urbanski said.
This federal court is assigned an area running from Winchester to the Cumberland Gap.
The court plans to resume the routine scheduling of trials April 1, Urbanski said, the same date the clerk’s office will reopen to the public.
Virtual resourcefulness
Zoom could not support the handshakes that often joined judges, attorneys and even some case participants for a few moments when they met face-to-face, back before the contagion arrived. But much of the official business of the court continued, sometimes in innovative displays of resourcefulness.
The district's 20 probation officers, who directly supervise nearly 1,100 charges, by and large shifted from meeting clients face-to-face to meeting them on Zoom, Facetime or similar technologies, said Jennifer Williams, head of probation. Probationers were directed to show the insides of their homes over the audio-video link, replacing the usual in-person home checks.
Naturalization ceremonies continued virtually. During one on March 5, a dog barked in the background as Magistrate Judge Robert Ballou prepared to start the proceeding. Fourteen new citizens sat a few feet apart, masked, in a room at the Norfolk office of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which handles naturalization applications out of the Roanoke area.
The participants, including two women originally from Russia and one woman from from Iran, attended to Ballou’s presence on a screen, which he projected from his office at the Poff federal building in Roanoke.
“Each of you will walk out of your room saying, ‘I am an American,’" Ballou said.
Ballou and Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe had naturalized 178 people virtually as of March 19. Because many people do not need to appear before a judge to be naturalized, total naturalizations are higher.
Civil lawsuit mediation sessions — private encounters in which the judge works with each side to resolve their dispute — also proved possible by Zoom. Some litigants found comfort participating virtually from their own setting, which when coupled with not having to travel, “helps set an atmosphere conducive to resolution,” Ballou said.
Zoom made going to court possible without leaving home or office — or work or rehab. People in residential drug treatment can appear in drug court by Zoom now, which they couldn't do before.
One participant who wasn't living at a treatment center but was working out of town was a driver “pulled over in his truck,” Judge Elizabeth Dillon said.
Balancing ease with access
In the typical court-by-Zoom proceeding, the judge appears from home or office, with or without a robe, in his or her Zoom box. Court staff, lawyers and participants appear in theirs. Clerks swear in witnesses. Court reporters and, if needed, language interpreters handle their duties by Zoom as well. The parties can all see and hear each other.
Except in the case of a court official who Zooms from the courtroom, the courtrooms and spectator seating are empty and quiet when court is in session.
Members of the public can listen in to virtual court hearings by phone. The court does not grant the public access to the Zoom hearing itself, to avoid the risk of a member of the public disrupting the proceeding, officials said.
Grand juries have continued to meet in person, socially distanced. And criminal defendants have been able to elect an in-person hearing if they wished, but those circumstances have been rare.
Keeping court open required many meetings, including with health officials, plus the establishment of new home-based offices for staff and effective IT staff to hold the system together, officials said.
The court should decide when, and how, to use Zoom after the pandemic by balancing its ability to save litigants and attorneys money and time against the benefits of live, in-person proceedings, said Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond. Live testimony holds benefits for triers of fact who must judge witness credibility, he said. In addition, only when proceedings are live and in-person can the public and the press watch.
Productivity gains
A crucial link to making virtual criminal hearings routine was between the court and jails. The Western Virginia Regional Jail, which houses state and federal inmates, has offered video visitation since it opened in 2009 and virtual court since 2014. It now owns three stations dedicated to virtual court proceedings.
“There are instances where all three are going at the same time,” said David Cox, the jail's interim superintendent.
At the peak of the pandemic, prisoner transportation to court was cut in half, he said.
Defense lawyers can visit with clients using video as well. Instead of driving to the jail and going through steps to enter the secure facility, defense attorney Seth Weston described the simplicity of opening a link for a virtual attorney-client visit.
“I’m in my office, I click on it and I’m looking at him,” he said.
Other productivity gains were evident.
Bankruptcy Judge Paul Black, one of two in the district, handled 48 West Virginia bankruptcy cases by Zoom to help judges in that state who had conflicts. That would have been a significant feat if he'd had to drive to the neighboring state for each one, he said.
Black also held one of the first virtual bench trials in a bankruptcy case in the country last May, he said. Only he, his law clerk and a court clerk were physically present in court, while everyone else involved was spread out between multiple locations in northern Virginia and North Carolina, he said.
Officials also said they saw evidence that legal education events and professional meetings drew larger attendance when held on Zoom than before the pandemic.
The transition required training of court personnel not already familiar with Zoom — Ballou said he learned from his sons — and it required troublestooting the unexpected.
In one case, a witness testified while riding in a moving vehicle, Black said.
“We said, ‘We don’t do that in the future,’” Black recalled.
Another time, a bankruptcy case lawyer appeared out of uniform while on vacation. “I think it was a collared shirt but I don’t know that there was a jacket involved or a tie,” Black said. “We try to emphasize to the bar we’re in court, we want you to maintain the decorum of the court."