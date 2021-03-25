Federal court goes virtual, wheels of justice turn through pandemic

“I’m in my office, I click on it and I’m looking at him,” he said.

Other productivity gains were evident.

Bankruptcy Judge Paul Black, one of two in the district, handled 48 West Virginia bankruptcy cases by Zoom to help judges in that state who had conflicts. That would have been a significant feat if he'd had to drive to the neighboring state for each one, he said.

Black also held one of the first virtual bench trials in a bankruptcy case in the country last May, he said. Only he, his law clerk and a court clerk were physically present in court, while everyone else involved was spread out between multiple locations in northern Virginia and North Carolina, he said.

Officials also said they saw evidence that legal education events and professional meetings drew larger attendance when held on Zoom than before the pandemic.

The transition required training of court personnel not already familiar with Zoom — Ballou said he learned from his sons — and it required troublestooting the unexpected.

In one case, a witness testified while riding in a moving vehicle, Black said.

“We said, ‘We don’t do that in the future,’” Black recalled.

Another time, a bankruptcy case lawyer appeared out of uniform while on vacation. “I think it was a collared shirt but I don’t know that there was a jacket involved or a tie,” Black said. “We try to emphasize to the bar we’re in court, we want you to maintain the decorum of the court."

