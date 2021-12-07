Ferrum's Division of Nursing receives $133,000 grant to increase classroom space

The state tobacco commission recently awarded Ferrum College's nursing program a $133,188 Competitive Education Grant. The funds will finance renovations to the nursing division's area in the lower level of Vaughn Chapel.
The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission's Education Committee met earlier this fall at the Peaks of Otter Lodge in Bedford to review proposals for the grant. The grant provides funding for projects that support science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health programs at the post-secondary level, including community colleges and four-year-degree institutions, as well as GED programs and workforce development.
The renovations will increase classroom space, provide study areas and create a conference room for professional development. Kimberly Brown, the founding chair of the division, said there is also a possibility for a clinical lab or simulation space to be included in the renovations. Construction is set to start in May 2022.
The program is housed in the space that was previous occupied by Tri-Area Community Health, which relocated to a new facility in February of 2020. Once the healthcare provider vacated the lower level of the chapel, the college saw the potential to put the space to good use by locating a nursing program there.
The grant represents an expansion for the Division of Nursing. Brown said, "This is a physical expansion and a headcount expansion for the program in the future."
The division's first pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing cohort enrolled this past spring. It is comprised of 10 students. Students in the cohort will graduate in May 2022. The second cohort, which had a maximum enrollment of 20 students, started this fall. Applications are currently being accepted for the third cohort, which will start next August.
David Johns, president of the college, sees the expansion of the nursing program as a way the college can help the community during its time of need. "Our commitment has always been to serving our community at the point of its greatest need," he said. "Today, the need is healthcare. We intend to prepare women and men of integrity who are ready to meet the challenges we face."
He also pointed to the current nursing shortage many areas are facing as a reason why the college is investing in nursing at this moment.
"If we have learned anything over the past two years, it is that the nursing shortage in this country is compounded by fatigue and burnout," he added. "These professionals need the support of new nurses, qualified and ready to assist in caring for others."
Brown describes the region's need for nurses as "unbelievable." She explained that one of the contributing factors to the shortage is that nurses, like those working in many other professions, reevaluated their priorities as a result of the pandemic. "It has made people reprioritize where they give of their energy," she said. "Many nurses who maybe thought they would work another three to five years before retiring took that leap. The unrelenting pressure of working in a hospital or healthcare setting during a pandemic has led to a probably all-time burnout."
“Ferrum College’s BSN program is committed to addressing our region’s need for competent and compassionate nurses," Angie Dahl, former dean of health professions and social sciences and current vice president of student development and campus life, said. "The pandemic has only intensified the previously existing national shortage, and our program is proud to provide a high-quality nursing education with training in community-based and rural health care delivery, as well as standard acute care clinical environments.”
While the students in the nursing programs come from varied backgrounds, Brown said they all seem to be driven by a similar desire to "help people."
"I chose to stay at Ferrum because of the support system I gained and the connections I made over my four years here," Casey Raggett, a student in the pre-licensure program, said.
To prepare students for the reality they will face as working nursing, the program partners with the Virginia Department of Health's West Piedmont Health District. As part of the arrangement, students attend various vaccine clinics and screening events. "They have been able to see what community health nursing looks like," Brown said. "So many times in a nursing education, students only see the types of nursing that happens inside the hospital, but 50% of nursing in the U.S. happens outside the hospital. We don't always shine a light on the value of home healthcare, hospice care or community health nursing."
Currently, the program has three full time faculty members and a couple of adjunct instructors. One of the adjunct instructors in the RN-to-BSN program is Carl Cline, vice president and hospital administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount.
"As administrator of our hospital, it is very important for me to have such a good working professional relationship with Ferrum College," Cline, a nurse by training, said. "The real benefit for me is that we hope to pull these nursing students into our hospital and into our workforce with our health system. It's a win-win for us."
Cline also echoed Brown's sentiments regarding staffing difficulties hospitals like his are having facing. "People seem to be leaving," he said.
The Division of Nursing came out of a feasibility study conducted in 2018. The following year, the college contracted with Dr. Ava Porter, the previous chair of nursing at Jefferson College of Health Sciences to write an application to start the program to the Virginia Board of Nursing. In October 2019, Brown, who previously worked at Carilion Clinic for 25 years, joined the college as the founding chair of the division. The college launched its pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing program in January, which preceded the fall 2020 establishment of an online RN-to-BSN program.
"The populations for our two programs is very different, but the outcome is that the patients that are receiving their care are going to get a higher level of care as a result of their education here at Ferrum," Brown said.
Students in the pre-licensure program obtain their foundational science education during their freshman and sophomore years before starting their nursing classes during their junior and senior years. A full Virginia Board of Nursing review will be conducted on the program in the middle or late part of 2022 after the first cohort graduates.
The RN-to-BSN program targets nurses who are already licensed as registered nurses and hold associate degrees. By holding a BSN degree, students are able to pursue leadership positions. Brown said it was important to offer the degree through distance learning because the majority of those interested in such a degree already work full time as nurses. "Our enrollment numbers have stayed pretty modest because most nurses working in the workforce right now can't think about adding one more thing to their to-do list," she said. At the moment, the program has around 10 students. "We have one student who is ready to complete the program in December."
Brown describes being the founding chair as a "once in a lifetime career opportunity." She continued, "If it had not been for the commitment and guidance of my nursing faculty, I might not have become a nurse. I feel bless to have had really strong mentors in my nursing career. I feel like it is my honor to be able to be a mentor to today's students."
The college's motivations for starting the division was to appeal to a boarder range of students. "Liberal arts colleges for at least the last decade have experienced decreased enrollments because today it's harder for a student with an English degree to go out and immediately get a job," she said. "Liberal arts colleges teach valuable disciplines, but the inclusion of health sciences education is helping to stabilize enrollments."
She noted that the appeal of programs like her own is that graduates are typically able to find immediate employment. "All of our seniors will have jobs before they graduate," she said. "We have people just emailing me daily that they want to come and talk about their organization and why it's a great organization for our graduates to come work for."
In addition to the nursing program, the college has expanded its offerings to include graduate programs in recent years. In the fall of 2020, the college started offering a Master of Science in psychology and a Specialist in Education degree, or EdS, in teacher leadership and coaching. Both programs are offered through online classes.
"The college has their eye on what the student market is looking for," Brown stressed.
Despite the college's attempts to appeal to a broader range of students, enrollment has still continued a slight downward trend. Last fall, there were 960 students enrolled at the college at the time of the census date. Going into this fall, the college anticipated its enrollment would be around 900 students.
In looking ahead, Brown anticipates an additional expansion in another three to five years. The program currently uses a skills laboratory at The Franklin Center in Rocky Mount, which was outfitted by the Carilion Clinic Foundation more than a decade ago. Originally, it was used by both Virginia Western Community College and Patrick & Henry Community College. Since then, both colleges vacated the laboratory. "Ultimately, we would love to have our skills lab on campus," she said. "That will take additional funding."
Brown also stressed that she wants the program to grow at a sustainable pace. "We don't want to get too big too quick and sacrifice the quality of our education," she said.