Ferrum's Division of Nursing receives $133,000 grant to increase classroom space

The Division of Nursing came out of a feasibility study conducted in 2018. The following year, the college contracted with Dr. Ava Porter, the previous chair of nursing at Jefferson College of Health Sciences to write an application to start the program to the Virginia Board of Nursing. In October 2019, Brown, who previously worked at Carilion Clinic for 25 years, joined the college as the founding chair of the division. The college launched its pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing program in January, which preceded the fall 2020 establishment of an online RN-to-BSN program.

"The populations for our two programs is very different, but the outcome is that the patients that are receiving their care are going to get a higher level of care as a result of their education here at Ferrum," Brown said.

Students in the pre-licensure program obtain their foundational science education during their freshman and sophomore years before starting their nursing classes during their junior and senior years. A full Virginia Board of Nursing review will be conducted on the program in the middle or late part of 2022 after the first cohort graduates.