Fiber-optic line cited by DEQ for environmental violations

Environmental regulators have cited the developer of a fiber-optic line for violating erosion control regulations in eight jurisdictions that include Floyd, Franklin and Giles counties.

Middle Mile Infrastructure was ordered to pay a fine of $46,229 in an enforcement action recently issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

In inspections last September and October, DEQ found that contractors working for Middle Mile Infrastructure had disturbed land at eight sites that were subject to storm water runoff without the required permits.

Sediment had washed onto a paved public highway in Campbell County, the inspections found, and erosion control devices were no longer functioning in Floyd, Franklin and Giles counties.

Some of the sites included bare earthen areas on which vegetation had not been planted within the required 14 days to curb erosion, according to a consent order recently posted to DEQ's website.

The inspections also found that storm water management plans had not been approved for work on the fiber-optic line, which also passed through the counties of Carroll, Fauquier, Madison and Nelson.