Fiber-optic line cited by DEQ for environmental violations

Environmental regulators have cited the developer of a fiber-optic line for violating erosion control regulations in eight jurisdictions that include Floyd, Franklin and Giles counties.
Middle Mile Infrastructure was ordered to pay a fine of $46,229 in an enforcement action recently issued by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
In inspections last September and October, DEQ found that contractors working for Middle Mile Infrastructure had disturbed land at eight sites that were subject to storm water runoff without the required permits.
Sediment had washed onto a paved public highway in Campbell County, the inspections found, and erosion control devices were no longer functioning in Floyd, Franklin and Giles counties.
Some of the sites included bare earthen areas on which vegetation had not been planted within the required 14 days to curb erosion, according to a consent order recently posted to DEQ's website.
The inspections also found that storm water management plans had not been approved for work on the fiber-optic line, which also passed through the counties of Carroll, Fauquier, Madison and Nelson.
Construction at the various sites started from between June 2019 and September 2020. The work involved installing amplifiers along the line to boost its signal.
In addition to paying the fine, Middle Mile Infrastructure agreed to submit to DEQ a stormwater management plan for Carroll County, the only segment of the line that still lacks one, by Nov. 30.
Middle Mile Infrastructure is a fiber-optic provider that is involved in the Atlantic Coast Long Haul Fiber Optic Installation Project, according to the enforcement action.
Efforts to reach the company Tuesday were unsuccessful.