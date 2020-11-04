Final permit granted for wind farm in Botetourt County

The wind farm was first proposed in 2015, and a series of local, state and federal permits were issued for a plan that called for 25 turbines no taller than 550 feet on North Mountain, in the northeastern corner of the county.

But construction never began as Apex searched for a customer for its green energy.

By the time a deal was struck last year with Virginia — which has a goal of using renewable sources for at least 30% of the electricity consumed by state agencies by 2022 — technological advances had changed the project.

Apex said it could build fewer turbines, but at a greater height. That required amended permits from the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors, the Federal Aviation Administration and DEQ.

The Charlottesville company is finalizing plans on what type of turbine to use, which will determine the exact number and size, company spokeswoman Natasha Montague said.

With more efficient turbines, the project’s site plan will be about 120 acres, a 40% reduction from the original concept, Apex said in an application submitted to DEQ in August.