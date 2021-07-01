'First day of marijuana liberty' is a hit at Christiansburg store

Smith still sounded aghast as he told how a friend from that era stepped outside Blacksburg's South Main Cafe music bar to smoke a joint, was caught with a bag of pot, and ended up with a 35-year prison sentence.

More recently, Smith said that he used marijuana to help him deal with cancer pain.

In some ways, Smith said, legalization would not change things much for him. "It's always been easy for me to get the stuff because I'm an old white guy," he said.

But Smith called the legal change important because it does away with a decades-old legal structure that he described as "basically racist" in its enforcement.

"Now I don't have to worry about my kids being busted, or friends who aren't this color," Smith said.

At 27, Tres Taylor of Pulaski appeared to be one of the younger people in Groundworks on Thursday. Taylor said that he grew marijuana when he lived in Colorado, which legalized recreational use in 2012, "and loved it."

Now it might be fun to grow it again, Taylor said — adding that it was just the cultivation he was looking for, not actual consumption of marijuana. That was due in part to drug tests at his customer service job, Taylor added.