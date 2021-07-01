'First day of marijuana liberty' is a hit at Christiansburg store

CHRISTIANSBURG — Dave Rash had a package deal ready for the would-be marijuana growers thronging his gardening supply store Thursday: an indoor setup that cost $500, takes up 4 square feet of floor space, and "will keep you in your ounce pretty much perpetually," he said.
With the arrival of legal recreational marijuana in Virginia, Rash was throwing an all-day celebration at his Groundworks Garden and Hydroponic Supply Co. The business just moved into larger quarters in Christiansburg to better handle a rush of customers that Rash credited to the new pot law.
Virginia now allows adults to possess up to an ounce of marijuana, consume the drug in private, and grow up to four plants in their own homes. Rash said that he had been looking forward to the change in the law since before he began his business about eight years ago.
So on Thursday, Rash spun reggae records and raffled off high-dollar grow lights and other gardening gear from a table decorated with potted hemp plants that he had raised.
Outside in the parking lot, a food truck from Cabo Fish Taco served meals. Friends, family and people interested in the new possibilities for cannabis cultivation wandered among the shelves of fertilizers and pest controls, or examined the tubs used for hydroponic growing.
Larry Newman of Montgomery County said that he came to Groundworks with friends to mark "the first day of marijuana liberty" and was looking for information about how to grow the plant at home.
Newman said that he would be glad to see Virginia legalize not just use, possession and growing of marijuana, but the actual sale of the plant and its products — a change now scheduled for 2024. Besides the sales themselves, Newman said that he liked legislators' proposals that when commercial licenses become available, Virginia would give preference to African Americans and communities hurt by disproportionate enforcement of the prior marijuana laws.
"That makes this a real winner for everybody," Newman said.
Doug Arthur of Christiansburg said that Groundworks reminded him of stores he had visited in Oregon, where his son has been employed for years in the marijuana industry. Arthur said people curious about pot businesses should look at the website for Wicked Kind, the Oregon company that his son works for. The pictures of the Oregon marijuana plants were especially enticing, Arthur said.
"It's sort of like bud porn," Arthur enthused.
In Virginia, marijuana is "going to be a big industry with a lot of businesses coming up, a lot of jobs provided," he predicted.
Robert Smith, 76, of Christiansburg wore a plastic pot leaf necklace Thursday and said that he first used marijuana while serving in the military in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967. He remembered moving to Blacksburg in the late 1970s and being surprised when friends told him to stop smoking in public because it was too risky.
Smith still sounded aghast as he told how a friend from that era stepped outside Blacksburg's South Main Cafe music bar to smoke a joint, was caught with a bag of pot, and ended up with a 35-year prison sentence.
More recently, Smith said that he used marijuana to help him deal with cancer pain.
In some ways, Smith said, legalization would not change things much for him. "It's always been easy for me to get the stuff because I'm an old white guy," he said.
But Smith called the legal change important because it does away with a decades-old legal structure that he described as "basically racist" in its enforcement.
"Now I don't have to worry about my kids being busted, or friends who aren't this color," Smith said.
At 27, Tres Taylor of Pulaski appeared to be one of the younger people in Groundworks on Thursday. Taylor said that he grew marijuana when he lived in Colorado, which legalized recreational use in 2012, "and loved it."
Now it might be fun to grow it again, Taylor said — adding that it was just the cultivation he was looking for, not actual consumption of marijuana. That was due in part to drug tests at his customer service job, Taylor added.
The plants themselves were attractive, Taylor said. "It grows fast … and they're pretty. They've got this deep green color," he said