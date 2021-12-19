Floyd County Chamber of Commerce bestows annual awards

The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce presented its annual awards to the 2021 recipients at its membership dinner meeting and awards ceremony at the Floyd Event Center last month. The dinner was preceded by a two-hour silent auction social that was a fundraiser for the Floyd Visitor Center and the annual chamber scholarships.

The Pharm House and the Floyd EcoVillage were the co-recipients of the chamber’s Business of the Year award in recognition of the COVID vaccination clinics they provided for the Floyd community that enabled many local business employees and residents to get vaccinated more quickly and efficiently. Finn Graphics and Red Rooster Coffee were finalists for the award.

Partnership For Floyd received the chamber’s Nonprofit of the Year award for their work that included working with the town on the downtown revitalization in the mid-2000s; fundraising and coordinating public input for the town’s Warren G. Lineberry Memorial Park as well as community workdays; presenting the Floyd Health Fair; and local walking trail planning and development. Floyd Friends of Asylum Seekers, Habitat for Humanity of the NRV, Springhouse School and Sustain Floyd were finalists for this award.

Alexandra “Alee” Epperly, a chamber board member, received the Executive Director’s Award in recognition of her chamber support which included helping with graphic design and special events, working on the Floyd Visitor Guide and staffing the Floyd Visitor Center.

John McEnhill, who is retiring as chamber executive director at the end of 2021, received the Business Leader of the Year award. Town of Floyd Mayor Will Griffin; Floyd Country Store co-owner Heather Krantz; Mike Maslaney, a co-owner of Floyd Fitness and board chair of the New River Valley Regional Commission; and Pharm House owner Portia Thompson were finalists.

In recognition of McEnhill’s almost 18 years of service to the chamber, first as a board member and then as executive director, the chamber board created a scholarship in his name with contributions from the business community. The John McEnhill Altruism Scholarship is intended for a Floyd County high school graduate with a record of leadership, community service and altruism, to honor McEnhill’s decades of leadership and service to many community organizations. Contributions to this scholarship fund are still being accepted and may be sent to the chamber at 109 E. Main St., Floyd VA 24091, or by contacting Vickie’s Tax Service for online contributions.

- Submitted by Floyd County Chamber