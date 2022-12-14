Floyd County fertilizer company expanding, to add 15 jobs

The SWVA Biochar company that makes an absorbent fertilizer will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its Floyd County facility.

The investment will create 15 jobs, according to a news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office.

The company is a leading producer of biochar in the Southwest Virginia region. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially-produced charcoal with unique properties and thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges, according to the release.

The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road SE and add new equipment, including several new kilns.

“SWVA Biochar is creating an innovative product from biomass that has the potential to be applied to multiple industries while also making a positive impact on the environment,” Younkin said in the release. “Startups and small businesses are critical to job creation, and this young company is benefitting from Virginia’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. We are doubling down to ensure an economy that encourages innovation and look forward to supporting SWVA Biochar’s future success in Floyd County.”

The company worked with expert partners at James Madison University and in Colorado to determine that demand for quality biochar is high along the East Coast and overseas in Great Britain and other European countries, said Jack Wall, SWVA Biochar manager, in the release.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support SWVA Biochar’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities, according to the release.