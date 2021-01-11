Forest Service grants pipeline's request to pass through Jefferson National Forest

The U.S. Forest Service has approved, for the second time, Mountain Valley Pipeline’s request to pass through the Jefferson National Forest.



A decision from James Hubbard, undersecretary of natural resources and the environment for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was posted to the forest’s website early Monday morning.



Hubbard’s decision follows an environmental impact report issued last month that supported Mountain Valley’s route through two sections of the forest — in Giles and Montgomery counties and Monroe County, West Virginia — that total 3.5 miles.



It was the last remaining federal permit needed for the buried natural gas pipeline. However, legal challenges still threaten to slow construction of the project, which is running behind schedule and over budget.



In July 2018, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out Mountain Valley’s permit, ruling that the Forest Service did not take into account the amount of erosion and sedimentation that would be caused by running the largest such pipeline in Virginia along steep mountain slopes.



After more than two years of study, the Forest Service’s permit in large part mirrors the approval it issued in 2018.