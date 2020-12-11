Forest Service report supports pipeline's route through the Jefferson National Forest

The pipeline’s route through the forest was approved three years ago, but the decision was thrown out in 2018 by a federal appeals court. In siding with environmental groups who challenged the permit, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals chastised the Forest Service for being too accepting of Mountain Valley’s assurances that erosion and sedimentation would not be a major problem.

Muddy runoff, both in the forest and elsewhere on the pipeline’s mountainous route, has complicated construction from the start.

Although the supplemental report released Friday was based on additional research, including a more detailed analysis of the soils on the forest floor and how to protect them, its final conclusion was essentially the same as in 2017.

Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox said the revised report will not require any key changes to the company’s plans.

“We had the benefit of incorporating all lessons learned in developing our current plans and our previous review of the sedimentation analysis by numerous federal agencies,” Cox wrote in an email.

Construction of the pipeline, which had been stalled for more than a year, resumed in October after federal regulators lifted a stop-work order as multiple legal obstacles began to clear for Mountain Valley.