Former Christiansburg DISH building bought by Moog for $6.5 million

Moog Inc. now owns the former Dish Network Corp. building in Christiansburg's Falling Branch Corporate Park - a move made to accommodate the expansion needs of Moog's industrial components group.

The company specializing in motion control products for various industries intends to convert the building to a production facility with planned improvements in excess of $3 million, according to the release from Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group, who helped facilitate the sale between MOOG and former owner, Briar Oak Investments.

As part of this expansion, Moog will vacate its nearby facility at 2200 S Main St. in Blacksburg, according to the release.

A business entity of Briar Oak Investments purchased the building from Dish Network for $3.5 million in January 2019, and MOOG bought the nearly 102,000 square foot building for $6.5 million, according to the release.

The building had previously been up for lease, but it was never occupied after DISH moved its facility to the New River Valley Mall due to downsizing considerably from when sister company EchoStar first announced the customer care center in the industrial park in 2000, touting 1,400 jobs it would create.

MOOG officials were not immediately available Tuesday morning to discuss further details about the expansion.

