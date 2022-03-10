Former Home Shopping Network building in Roanoke County to get new tenant

A massive distribution warehouse building in eastern Roanoke County that was once occupied by Home Shopping Network will be the new headquarters for Würth Revcar Fasteners Inc.

Würth Revcar Fasteners has leased the 387,558-square-foot building at 1 Avery Row in Bonsack and expects to open the location this summer, according to Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer.

Würth Revcar makes fastener components for the U.S. Navy and other military accounts.

Revcar Fasteners started in Roanoke in 1969 as a family company and was sold to the German-based Würth Group in 1996, becoming part of Würth Industry North America.

Würth Revcar currently has offices on Thirlane Road in Roanoke. The company expects to add 50 office and warehousing positions with the new location, according to Chapman Revercomb, managing director of Würth Revcar Fasteners. It will spend more than $5 million to renovate offices, install sustainable energy systems and improve warehouse infrastructure. Other larger investments will follow in warehouse automation and equipment.