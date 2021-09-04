Fralin scientists use cow's milk in research on drug delivery

“The sound of a milking machine is enough to make my heart sink still to this day because I know it must be 5 o’clock and it’s time to get up,” he said. “So I was kind of familiar with the dairy industry a little bit, at least from the perspective of where I grew up in New Zealand.”

When Donnie Montgomery, co-founder and co-owner of Homestead Creamery, got the call requesting some milk, he decided to supply it to the scientists, though he didn’t quite grasp the extent of their research at the time.

Montgomery hadn’t given much thought to the role that the milk his company produces might have in biomedical research.

“When they told me what the possibilities were, I thought it was pretty neat, a pretty cool idea,” he said.

The team has since been out to visit some of the farms that supply Homestead Creamery’s milk — Montgomery said Gourdie even had his photo taken in the milking parlor.

During the pandemic, members of Gourdie’s lab, who include Kevin Pridham and Spencer Marsh, along with Jourdan, developed the isolation protocol. Gourdie said they found that purified exosomes make up about 10% to 15% of milk by volume. That such vast amounts of exosomes can be harvested from milk is good for research, as it allows for many experiments to be conducted.