Franklin County coworking space creates community

WIRTZ — The coworking trend has arrived in rural Franklin County.

Venture Studio Hub & Event Center grew out of an observation that such a space was needed in the area.

“We’re still in the early stages, but I think we’ve done really well,” Chris Evans, executive director of the center, said. “It’s really something the community has needed for quite some time.”

The center is located in a facility that was previously used by Faith Fellowship Church. When the church built a new building, it vacated the previous sanctuary, operation facility and children’s ministry area.

Evans has a long history with the church, having worked at it years ago before leaving to pursue a career in corporate telecommunications. He returned to the church in October of 2021 to help out. In January, he was offered a pastoral position.

“They were looking for what is needed in the whole building. They knew my business background and ministerial background, so they approached me on the business side of it. I shared a business plan that had been in my back pocket for years,” he said.

Gary Hoffman, the senior pastor, saw the potential to make a difference in the community, so the plan received the green light.

“We wanted to develop something that would give back to the community. The best way we knew how was with something that wasn’t already in the area. Our thought process went to the business community as they’re ramping up,” Evans said. “We decided a coworking facility would be an opportunity where we could help entrepreneurs, startups, freelancers, business owners, college students to have an environment and opportunity to be able to succeed.”

Evans was able to draw upon his experience in the corporate world to help him develop Venture. While traveling for work, he spent time in similar coworking spaces. Where his vision for the center differed from the spaces he worked in before in large metro areas was that he wanted to tailor Venture’s offerings to the rural setting that it is based in.

“What I found is that there are a lot of people with ideas, but they just don’t know how to get them off the ground,” he said. “We needed the same concept in a rural format.”

He said he created a basic structure for the center with the thought in mind that the community would show him what else would be needed.

The center has seven offices, eight desks and a number of flex spaces.

The seven dedicated offices are currently all occupied, with a lengthy wait list. Due to demand, Evans is exploring the possibility of adding additional offices. He anticipates two more offices will be added in the near future, with idea that four to six more offices would be ideal. The offices range in price from $500 to $600 per month.

“Depending on what the community is needing, we’re going to try to facilitate it as much as we can,” he said.

Several desks are still available. The way their use works is that an individual exclusively rents the desk. The desks range in price from $200 to $250 per month.

While roughly 10 individuals are currently using the flex spaces, Evans estimates that the center could accommodate up to 50 or 60 flex space users. Use of flex spaces costs $65 per month.

“That allows you access to the building 24/7, a network printer, but also being part of the community,” he said. “It’s a first come, first serve or sit area. There are desks, lounge areas and sitting areas.”

The center offers flexibility when it comes to the duration of the use of the space, including day, week and monthly options. Use of the flex spaces for a week is $25 and $20 for just a day.

A recent example of short-term usage was a corporate AT&T representative who was in the area for a week and needed a work space for that time. “There’s no long-term commitment,” Evans said, adding that most people utilize the monthly option.

All of the options entitle users to access to the center’s two conference rooms, discounted rates on an activity room, discounted rates on an event dome and free access to business speakers and training opportunities. The conference rooms and activity room can also be rented hourly.

Ray Bowman, of Osmose Inc., has only been a member of Venture for a short period of time but describes it as a “godsend.”

“I cannot believe I stumbled upon this facility,” he said. “I am a general manager for a national utility contractor and poor internet service at my in-home office made if difficult to conduct day-to-day business. VSH has so much to offer a business professional with reasonable rates and abundant conveniences.”

Janet Schofield, of Aboveboard Bookkeeping LLC, said that moving her office to Venture has benefited her in many ways, including the use of an “affordable and nice office space” with a “good location.”

“Venture Studio Hub has been a huge blessing for From Ashes to Hope by helping us build a strong support system,” Melissa Newbill said. “We have been able to meet like-minded people who are so willing to assist us during this start-up phase of our nonprofit organization.”

Rodney and Barbara Hancock, of Hancock Electric, said, “Our business has gotten much more exposure to those who use Venture. We have been so blessed by connecting with others in this space.”

Organizations including the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center and local economic development departments have engaged with the center to provide support and resources to members.

Evans said his goal is for members of the community to eventually come to him and say that they have outgrown the space that Venture has to offer. “That is success,” he said.

While the initial investment in Venture was made by the church, it largely operates independent of Faith Fellowship. The majority of the revenue generated by Venture remains at the center to fund expansions, however, a portion will likely go back to the church.

Priscilla Locher is the center’s only other employee at the moment. Her title is general manager. Evans anticipates a community leader will be added to the staff as the center grows.

“We’re contemplating opening up other locations in the area,” Evans said.

Beth Simms, director of economic development for Franklin County, said that both the county and Rocky Mount have a low vacancy rate. “Mixed use spaces offer a space for people to start businesses who may not otherwise. Venture Studio Hub & Event Center offers a place for new businesses to start and grow without taking on as much financial risk,” she said.

Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director for Rocky Mount, echoed Simms.

“With the prevalence of remote work, Venture Studio Hub is helping to lead the charge for remote workers who want to live in rural communities,” he said. “Spaces like Venture also serve as a much needed ‘Stepping Stone’ for startup enterprises as they provide a location with much lower overhead.”