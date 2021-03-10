Franklin County wedding venue files lawsuit over COVID-19 restrictions

A Franklin County estate that hosts outdoor weddings is contesting part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Belle Garden Estate stands to lose business in the upcoming spring wedding season due to a state-imposed limit on the number of people at its gatherings, the estate maintains in a lawsuit filed in Roanoke’s federal court.

A hearing has been scheduled for March 24, at which time Judge Thomas Cullen will be asked to issue a preliminary injunction that would invalidate a section of Northam’s executive order that prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people in some, but not all, settings.

“Anxious brides trying to have a wedding planned months in advance are being told they cannot have their wedding,” legal documents state in arguing that the restriction violates the constitutional rights of both participants and their hosts.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 a year ago, there have been many similar lawsuits — but few victories.

Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond's Law School, said he would guess that thousands of cases have been filed across the U.S., and at least 50 in Virginia. "But very few have reached the highest courts in the state or federal system,” he said.