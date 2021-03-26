Franklin County wedding venue loses attempt to set aside COVID-19 restrictions

“They are subject to the same rules as everyone else.”

Other legal efforts to challenge COVID-19 restrictions, estimated to number in the dozens in Virginia, have largely failed, legal experts have said previously.

Since the lawsuit was filed in early March, the governor’s order has been amended to allow up to 100 people at an outdoor wedding, effective April 1.

“One hundred is still not ideal, but it's enough to to have a good-sized event and for us to stay in business,” Isabelle Russell, one of the owners of Belle Garden Estate, said Friday.

The lawsuit against Northam claims that it would have been impossible for the estate to stay in business during the upcoming wedding season with the 25-person limit.

While disappointed with Friday’s ruling, Russell said she believed the lawsuit put pressure on the governor to ease restrictions. She said discussions are underway about whether to continue with the lawsuit, which remains pending despite the denial of an injunction.

And as Cullen noted in his opinion, indications that the virus’s spread may be waning “with each passing day” could influence a decision down the road.

“If the pandemic continues to abate, the court may be obligated to scrutinize the purported justifications for restrictions that individuals and businesses, like Belle Garden, contend impose on their constitutional rights,” he wrote.

