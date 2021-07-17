FreightCar America got a $10 million PPP loan, then closed its plant and moved manufacturing jobs to Mexico

Last June, after businesses protested that they couldn’t spend their PPP money fast enough in a stalled economy, the legislation was amended to require only that 60% of a loan go toward workers’ pay, and the covered period was extended to 24 weeks. Since borrowers had to spend less of the loan on payroll over a longer period to keep the money, they had wide leeway to let people go as they saw fit.

“It wouldn’t be difficult to lay off 50% of your workforce and still get full forgiveness,” said Eric Kodesch, an attorney at Lane Powell who has helped many clients with their PPP applications.

The SBA has not publicly released data on forgiveness of specific loans, but aggregate statistics show that so far, out of all applications processed, more than 99% of the total dollar value has been forgiven. The SBA declined to comment on individual borrowers or identify loans that have been forgiven.

There’s another reason why a casual reader of the CARES Act might think companies would not qualify for PPP money: Many are actually very large businesses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}