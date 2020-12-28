Funeral homes find new ways to care for families — and for their own staffs

That’s always hard, he said, but especially so during a global pandemic.

Hamlar is doing some small things to help his employees cope with the added stress. On days without services, they can dress more casually. And Hamlar makes sure everyone is well-fed, often buying lunch for the staff.

People might think funeral homes benefit financially from COVID-19, Hamlar said, but that’s a misconception. Many families are not holding services or are choosing cremation, which does have an impact on the business’ bottom line.

Hamlar said he’s frustrated by people who doubt the seriousness and severity of COVID-19. If they had to tell the parents of a 30-something that their child died because of it, or help them through their grief, they might feel differently.

New ways to share grief

Chris Tharp, owner and manager of Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, which has locations in the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg area, said he feels his employees are most affected by the stories of loved ones who can't be at the side of a spouse or parent in their final weeks or months.

“Hearing their stories, watching them cry and the impact that has, we call it the proximity to grief,” Tharp said.