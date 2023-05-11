If you’ve ever picked up a copy of Garden & Gun magazine, you’re familiar with its genius for sleuthing out some of the most unique people, places and things in this region we call the South.

One of the ways the G&G staff does that is through its annual "Made in the South Awards," which recognize outstanding regional entities in home, crafts, food, outdoors, style and drink categories

Entries for this year’s contest are now open, and the deadline is June 20.

All southern artisans or businesses with a product available for sale through January 2024 are eligible to apply.

In addition, the magazine will once again offer its Sustainability Award for “an artist or innovator leading the way with not only a noteworthy product, but also responsible production, conservation awareness, and locally driven production,” according to a news release about the program.

The Star City has enjoyed the Made in the South Awards spotlight before. In 2021, RND Coffee Lounge was a runner-up in the Drink category, recognized for the canned version of its popular Nitro cold-brew coffee. Last year, Heart & Spade Forge was named a runner-up in the Home category for its carbon-steel baker set.

The overall winner receives a $10,000 cash prize. All honorees will be prominently featured in the magazine's December 2023/January 2024 issue, which hits newsstands in November.

In press materials, organizers tout the awards as “life-changing for a small business.”

Entry forms, category descriptions and complete rules are available at madeinthesouthawards.com. For more information about Garden & Gun, visit gardenandgun.com.

Fun trivia: the Avett Brothers' cellist, Joe Kwon, is one of the two food category judges. G&G writes: "Although a musician by trade, Kwon has always had a deep appreciation for food, cooking in his spare time and documenting the dishes he encounters on each tour stop."

— The Roanoke Times