Garden & Gun opens call for Made in the South Awards competition

The official call for entries for Garden & Gun’s 13th annual Made in the South Awards is open through June 15. The magazine is seeking Southern-made product entries in six categories: Food, Drink, Home, Style, Outdoors and Crafts. The overall winner receives a $10,000 cash prize and is prominently featured alongside the other category winners and runners-up in the magazine's December 2022/January 2023 issue, which hits newsstands in November.

This year’s Made in the South Awards program will feature a new sustainability award, given to an artist or innovator leading the way with not only a noteworthy product, but also responsible production, conservation awareness and locally driven production. G&G has incorporated this important new element into the competition to highlight and advocate for conservation in the South and beyond.

Garden & Gun created the Made in the South Awards in 2010 to celebrate and encourage Southern craftsmanship, and to recognize the best Southern-made products on the market. Each year, G&G’s editorial team selects industry experts from across the country to be judges. This program has become a vital part of the magazine’s identity and has proved time and again that Southern creativity and innovation are indeed alive and well.

In 2021, Roanoke-based RND Coffee Lounge was a runner-up in the Drink category, recognized for the canned version of their popular Nitro cold-brew coffee.

“The Made in the South Awards has been an incredible vehicle for discovering some of the region’s most talented makers, designers, artisans and small business owners, and has become a cornerstone of Garden & Gun,” says David DiBenedetto, senior vice president and editor in chief of the magazine. “Over the past 13 years, it’s been a true joy to witness the profound creativity this program brings to light, and we are excited to seek out even more trailblazers this year.”

All Southern artisans or businesses with a product in one of the six categories (Food, Drink, Home, Style, Outdoors and Crafts) that will be available for sale through January 2023 may apply. A discounted entry fee of $50 will be available through April 22, but entries will be accepted until midnight ET on June 15.

For entry forms, category descriptions and rules, visit madeinthesouthawards.com.

- Submitted by Garden & Gun