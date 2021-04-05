GE testing market for Salem facility

"GE will continue to have an employee presence at 1501 Roanoke Blvd. in Salem," the spokesperson said in an email. "We expect to occupy development labs and office areas as tenants to support ongoing work in engineering, sourcing, product management and other functions."

GE only needs about 30,000 square feet, Hetherington said, and the rest of the structure can be used for other business applications, with some renovations likely required.

“One of the challenges you have with this type of building is there’s a fair amount of functional obsolescence associated with it,” Hetherington said. “That’s the challenge you have trying to sell these older manufacturing facilities.”

For example, the building includes 200,000 square feet of office space, he said.

“Most modern-day manufacturers and especially distributors have no need for that type of office space,” he said.

Other additions, such as modernized truck loading bays, might be required, depending on future uses, but there is room for such growth, Hetherington said.

“It’s truly designed as a production facility,” Hetherington said. “The layout has the opportunity to really work if someone were to come in and upgrade the building.”