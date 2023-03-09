A European automotive parts maker says its planned Salem factory will cost $32 million and employ 119 people.

As reported Feb. 2, STS Group is repurposing part of the former General Electric Co. plant on Roanoke Boulevard and Electric Road (Virginia 419). The goods produced there will go to Volvo Trucks in Dublin, officials confirmed Thursday.

STS, which is based in Germany, will customize 200,000 square feet of the existing building and attach a 32,000- square-foot addition. Construction has begun.

New manufacturing center under construction at former GE facility in Salem The GE facility opened in 1955 and once employed 3,500 people. It has been vacant since 2019.

In addition to supplying Volvo, the future Salem operation will manufacture products for other truck and automotive facilities in the Midwest and Southeast, the release said without naming any of the other customers.

Virginia will contribute a $500,000 grant to the project, incentives which come along with unspecified "local assistance with financing," the release said.

STS has called off a previously announced plan to build a new factory in Wythe County, Thursday's announcement said. Construction costs were identified as the reason.

Alberto Buniato, CEO of STS Group, said in a prepared statement that “Salem is a perfect base for STS Group to start its footprint in the USA, following existing customers locally and extending the customer portfolio.”