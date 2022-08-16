Giles County Career and Job Fair is Aug. 17

Area companies invite you to the Giles Career and Job Fair taking place on the front lawn of Giles High School from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. This outdoors event will be an opportunity for job seekers to learn more about employment at these participating businesses. In addition to multiple hiring agents, the event will also host the New River/Mt. Rogers Workforce Development Board and the Virginia Employment Commission. These agencies will have on-site resources for job development.

All are welcome to attend the Giles Career and Job Fair to learn about open opportunities, skill development, and potential employment with the participating companies and more, as well as experience the livability amenities Giles has to offer. Job seekers do not need to register in order to attend.

Also on site on Aug. 17 for the duration of the event will be the Bluegrass BBQ Food Truck from Pembroke and Dough Dees Ice Cream Truck to enjoy.

This event is hosted by Giles County with the support of Virginia Career Works and our participating employers. Parking and admission are completely free, and the event will be easy to access on the front lawn of Giles High School, just off of Route 460 in Pearisburg. There is plenty of parking and signage will be in place the day of to direct traffic.

More details as they are available may be shared on Giles County’s Facebook page.

- Submitted by Cora Gnegy