Giles County funeral home continues in family after 125 years

Louis Vest died Jan. 5 of this year after working nearly 65 years as a licensed funeral director. Nelson Vest, 89, still works at the funeral home, as does Morris’ father, Wayne. Other employees include Morris and intern Alyssa Daubenmire. Morris’ husband, Bryan, works there when needed. Susan and Bryan Morris have a daughter, Charlie, and live in the Mechanicsburg community of Bland County.

Morris didn’t always plan to take over the family business. After graduating from Giles High School, she moved to Roanoke. In 2008, she returned to Bland County. Aware that her uncles were aging and the special place the business holds in the community, she started taking classes to become a funeral director.

“I was taking classes here and there, and one day Darrell Mullins, a funeral director in Radford, told me, ‘You are wasting your time, go to Pittsburgh, smell the formaldehyde, then get back and run that business.’ So, that’s what I did.”

Morris left her job as a food service supervisor at Virginia Tech to take classes at the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science. A year later, she graduated summa cum laude and was a licensed funeral home director. She joined the family business in 2011.

Morris said a good funeral home director has compassion and respect for the families he or she serves.