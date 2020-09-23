GO Virginia grants awarded to Region 2 projects

Nearly $1 million in state funds was awarded this week to projects aimed at growing the regional economy and helping it recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The GO Virginia state board on Tuesday approved three funding requests from the initiative’s Region 2 Council, which represents a broad swath of Virginia that stretches from the Lynchburg area to the New River Valley and north to the Alleghany Highlands.
A workforce development program to be implemented by the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council received $290,000.
With another $162,000 in matching funds, the council will create 57 internships for software development students at regional universities, who will be placed at small technology companies that lack the resources to manage internship programs.
Aimed at keeping local talent in the emerging technology and IT industries, the program addresses one of the priorities established by the Region 2 council.
A second project, which will assemble a team to help businesses in the New River Valley that have had someone test positive for COVID-19 at their workplace, received $250,000.
The New River Valley Regional Commission applied for the funding, which will be used to continue a startup phase that won a $100,000 GO Virginia grant earlier this year.
At its meeting Tuesday, the state board delayed action on a second COVID-19 project, in which the Virginia Tech Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science will develop a mobile application to help small businesses optimize their ability to operate with minimal risk to employees and customers.
That program will go back to state staff for additional review and approval, perhaps in the next week or two, according to John Provo, director of Virginia Tech’s Office of Economic Development, which serves as Region 2’s support organization.
A third project, with a goal of attracting industry to the Lynchburg region by developing 15 publicly owned sites, was awarded $366,000 in state funds.
