Goodwill honors hospitality group

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys spotlighted hotel group Kalyan Hospitality for its work helping people secure job training and employment.

The hotel developer and manager, whose properties include local Holiday Inns, was honored as Employer of the Year by the nonprofit.

The award recognized Kalyan Hospitality’s support for Goodwill’s GoodStart Reentry program, an initiative dedicated to helping clients with criminal histories rebuild their lives.

Kayland Hospitality’s commitment to the program, even amid the industry challenges of the pandemic, has had a substantial impact on people pursuing a second chance, said Goodwill.

Stable employment is one of the most pressing needs facing people in reentry. Studies show it can slash the risk of recidivism but work still remains to break down barriers to hiring for the demographic.

The Employer of the Year award was presented at Goodwill’s annual banquet held May 3 in Roanoke.

