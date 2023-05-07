Goodwill Industries of the Valleys relocated its Radford Mission Services to Fairlawn.

The new office, located 6129 Warren Newcomb Drive, had an open house on Tuesday.

The location, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. provides discovery services, GoodCare healthcare training, the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) and Supported Employment Services

“We are eager to offer individuals in the area more training and employment services as well as provide a more modern and functional facility for individuals in our Discovery Services program," said Stephanie Hoer, vice president of Mission Services, in a news release. “We look forward to being an even larger part of the New River Valley community by helping more people achieve their fullest potential.”

The services provided in the new office location and throughout the area are the direct impact of the generous donors and thrifty shoppers in the community, according to the release.

For more information on Goodwill programs, donating, shopping or other locations, visit the website at www.goodwillvalleys.com.

- The Roanoke Times