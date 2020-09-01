Graham named inaugural Secular Society Investigative Fellow at Roanoke Times

Roanoke Times reporter Alison Graham provides some insight into the DSS Under Strain series, and shares what's in store for the second part of the series. Part II will be in the paper and online on Sunday.

Alison Graham has written stories about abused children, babies born with drugs in their system, overburdened social workers and a statewide social services system under strain. She has shed light on departments that often lack accountability and have frequently failed some of the state’s most vulnerable people.

Now, thanks to an innovative journalistic fellowship program, she will be able to continue telling those stories in the pages of The Roanoke Times and on roanoke.com. Graham will be the first-ever Secular Society Investigative Fellow at the newspaper, thanks to a three-year, $300,000 grant from the Blacksburg-based Secular Society.

The fellowship will allow Graham, 25, to spend an entire year doing investigative reporting on state and regional social services programs and to continue her award-winning series, “Social Services Under Strain,” which started late last year.

“It feels like such a privilege to be able to delve into this project and put all of my time into it,” Graham said. “I appreciate that the editors trust me to be able to do this on my own. I have already talked to so many people who care about this issue, and to be able to share their stories and what happened to them, whether it’s good or bad, is an opportunity that I am grateful for.”