The federal government is sending $1.45 million to expand high-quality STEM instruction in the region’s underserved rural and urban schools.

Educators at three area institutions of higher education, in a new strategy to counter the teacher shortage, successfully applied for a National Science Foundation grant to train future STEM teachers.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. STEM-H, a common rendition of the acronym, adds health-related fields.

The NSF is a 73-year-old federal agency that supports science and engineering for progress, health, prosperity and national defense.

The project will integrate the efforts of Longwood University in Farmville, Patrick & Henry Community College in Henry County and Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke “to serve the national need for preparing and retaining highly qualified science and mathematics teachers to teach in rural, high-need school districts,” a release said.

Educators and business people agree that for children to become math and science-literate adults, they must begin those studies well before college. When they do, they’re set up to pivot from college into the high-tech, highly paid workforce.

As visionaries put the program together, select science or math majors who have completed an associate degree will spend their junior and senior years in Longwood’s College of Education earning a STEM teaching degree with the grant picking up tuition cost.

Six will be Longwood enrollees, while 14 will transfer from one of the community college partners.

In five years, if the program works as intended, it will produce 20 newly minted STEM educators teaching grades six through 12.

One challenge is going to be persuading young adults to teach when they could also parlay their science or math educations into such fields as, say, vaccine research, cyber security or engineering.

Here’s how one faculty member on the team that created the project together responded.

“Why teach? To change lives” said Bryan Snare, program head in mathematics at Virginia Western Community College. Why teach in an underserved community?

“You can be the avenue, a person can be the avenue, for countless students to change their lives, to improve their lives,” he said.

For each year of paid college received, the new teachers will owe the program two years of teaching in an underserved school district. A program participant could then go on to become, say, a doctor or bridge designer if they wanted, program officials said.

Education officials will identify the underserved districts using measures of faculty deficits and household income.

Virginia needs hundreds more fully qualified STEM teachers than it has, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

Longwood, a small-town university with undergraduate enrollment of 3485, has been a stable provider of teaching degrees for K-8.

It does not train many STEM secondary school teachers, but Longwood officials see that as a “natural extension” of its teaching programs, according to Melissa Rhoten, a Longwood chemistry professor on the team that created the project.

Rhoten said a portion of the grant is available for faculty development and that advocates have slightly more than a year to prepare.

The first participants will go through the door in fall 2024, she said, though Snare said some might start sooner.

“We are training folks to go back into their communities to make a difference,” Rhoten said. “If you think that, hopefully, we still have students in this generation that want to make a difference in this world, what better way to do that then to have a student go back into their own community and give back to their community by perpetuating this type of program? We could create this really nice pipeline. That’s what I hope.”