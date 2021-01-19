Grant to help Roanoke expand COVID-19 education outreach

Roanoke will receive about $50,000 of emergency money from the state to keep residents informed about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The Roanoke City Council accepted the money Tuesday from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and approved matching funds that will enable health care workers to reach out to non-English speakers and others in need of information.

All told, nearly $100,000 will be spent to support a citywide engagement team to inform people about the availability of tests and vaccines. In partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, the city will provide information through community announcements, schools, nonprofits and health care professionals. The city might be able to send a mobile clinic into specific neighborhoods, City Manager Bob Cowell said.

The grant will provide services through September, Cowell told the council.

Mayor Sherman Lea said that he thinks many people have let their guard down concerning the pandemic, including city school officials. Over the weekend, Lea penned an opinion piece in The Roanoke Times that criticized Roanoke City Public Schools' decision to allow athletes to play winter sports.