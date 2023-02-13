A planned $1.5-million water pipe will bolster the ability of Wood Haven Technology Park to attract a tenant, according to economic development officials.

Wood Haven is a vacant, 110-acre industrial space near the intersection of Interstates 81 and 581 in Roanoke County created by a coalition of area governments several years ago to attract one or more employers. No business has occupied the park yet, but the space is ready for construction, officials have said.

The park receives water today from Spring Hollow Reservoir. The planned new pipe will expand the water supply by creating a second line from the same source and keep water flowing in case of a breakdown with the existing line, officials said.

Officials described the planned water line as a general enhancement to the site’s attractiveness to industry. It’s not for a specific future tenant officials have been talking to, nor has any issue with water availability caused a prospect to go elsewhere, said John Hull, who directs the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

“This is excellent news for the economic landscape,” Hull said in a press release issued by Roanoke County. “It’s not uncommon for the partnership to work with companies seeking expansions that require significant water utilities. This project will make the region more competitive for business investment, and thus, better employment opportunity.”

The Western Virginia Water Authority will install, own and operate the pipe as an addition to its water distribution system. The authority will contribute $670,000 to project costs, while the federal government agreed to pay $820,000, the release said.

So far, $9.3 million in local funds have been spent to create Wood Haven, which features a road, utilities and 20 acres graded into a building site, Hull said.